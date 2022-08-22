ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MN

Review: Terrified woman tracked through Western wilderness

By BRUCE DESILVA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udHzt_0hQXte1i00
This image released by Atria shows "Fox Creek" a novel by William Kent Krueger. (Atria via AP)

“Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

Retired sheriff and part time private detective Cork O’Connor is working the grill in his Aurora, Minnesota, restaurant when a stranger wanders in looking for help finding his wife, Delores, who has run off to have an affair with a Native American named Henry Meloux.

Cork agrees to lend a hand, but he sneaks a photo of the stranger because he knows the story is hooey. Fans of William Kent Krueger’s fine series featuring Cork, now in its 19th installment, know it’s hooey, too. After all, Henry, an Ojibwe healer who’s a regular in these novels, is at least 100 years old.

Cork rushes to Henry’s camp at the edge of the Boundary Waters wilderness and finds that Delores is indeed there. She came seeking Henry’s help with her troubled marriage and with her newfound interest in her native heritage. There, she’s in the process of getting a cleansing sweat under the guidance of Henry’s great niece Rainy, who is also Cork’s wife.

Dolores confirms that the man in the photo is not her husband, who, it seems, has mysteriously disappeared. So Cork heads back to Aurora to try to figure out what’s going on. Not long after, Henry senses imminent danger and leads Dolores and Rainy into the wilderness of deep woods and marshes.

When Cork returns to the camp, he find signs that others have searched the place, and that Dolores, Henry and Rainy are being tracked and hunted, so he heads into the wilderness to track the hunters.

For more than 300 pages, Krueger keeps shifting points of view. We follow Henry as he uses a century of experience as a woodsman to evade the men who are tracking them. We follow a team of mercenaries who are determined to find them, led by a skilled Native American tacker of their own. And we follow Cork, who grows increasingly fearful that he lacks the skill to save Dolores, Henry and Rainy. It soon becomes evident that not everyone will survive the ordeal in one piece.

Why the mercenaries are hunting Dolores, and how her missing husband figures into the story, remains a mystery until Krueger delivers an unexpected twist at the very end.

As usual in a Krueger novel, the prose is elegant, the landscape of Minnesota’s northeastern triangle is vividly portrayed, the character development is superb, and Henry’s Native American mysticism is treated with understanding and respect.

___

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the author of the Mulligan crime novels including “The Dread Line.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ice Age human footprints found in Utah desert, thanks to a chance glance out of a moving car: "Lost oasis"

Footprints laid down by Ice Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a Utah desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. Dozens of fossilized prints found in dried-up riverbeds in Utah reveal more details about how the continent's original occupants lived more than 12,000 years ago — just as the frozen planet was starting to thaw.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in

Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado's mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There's a bear in the house!”Kelly Mauldin had just been awakened by the couple's barking dogs that didn't wake up her husband before dawn on Saturday. She walked to the door of the couple's bedroom and found herself staring at a male black bear weighing about 400 pounds (181 kilograms) — about 10 feet (3 meters) away in the dining room.In an interview,...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Aurora, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
natureworldnews.com

Black Bear Takes Nine Bullets Following Home Invasion in Colorado

A black bear was shot multiple times as it charged toward the homeowner when the animal was in the middle of its home invasion in Colorado, ultimately taking nine bullets before falling. At around two in the morning, Ken Mauldin was awakened by screams from his wife at his Steamboat...
The Associated Press

Isle Royale wolf population surges after nearly dying off

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Isle Royale National Park’s gray wolf population has reached 28, a dramatic comeback after the species nearly disappeared from the Lake Superior island chain, researchers said Wednesday. Health problems from inbreeding caused a die-off that left only two wolves a few years ago, leading park officials to authorize an airlift of mainland replacements. Wolves play a crucial role in balancing the island ecosystem by preying on moose, which browse heavily on balsam fir and other plants. “Mission accomplished. The goals have been met,” said John Vucetich, a Michigan Technological University biologist who has long studied the relationship between the island’s wolves and moose. Nineteen wolves were brought to the park in 2018 and 2019 from Minnesota, Ontario and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Some died and one found its way back to the mainland. But at least five litters of pups have been born to those that settled into their new surroundings.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy