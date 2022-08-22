Commanders activate tight end Logan Thomas from PUP List

The Washington Commanders have activated tight end Logan Thomas from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the team announced on Monday.

Thomas has been recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in a Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. His return now puts him at a blistering recovery pace of eight months from the time of his Dec. 17 surgery.

Thomas told The Sports Junkies in April he was "a little more ahead of schedule" than he expected to be by that point in his rehabilitation and was shooting for a Week 1 return, although he was careful to say he would follow the guidance of team doctors and that his rehab should take 10 months.

Thomas has been a vital part of Washington's offense since signing with the team in 2020, catching 90 balls for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He's sure to be an instrumental part of the offense now as new quarterback Carson Wentz looks to make his mark with the Commanders.

Center Tyler Larsen and defensive end Chase Young are the only remaining players still on the PUP List. The Commanders open their regular season schedule on Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.