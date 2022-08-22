Read full article on original website
Redwood Credit Union Helps Protect More than 2,700 People by Securely Shredding Documents
Shred-a-Thons held in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties. This summer, more than 2,700 residents in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons. Shred-It...
Missing Bay Area man’s car found on fire along Hwy 101
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under "suspicious circumstances" more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.
[UPDATE 3:39 p.m.] Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley
Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
“River Arch” Sculpture Unveiled in Petaluma
A Petaluma artist’s sculpture is now on display where Lynch Creek Trail meets Lakeville Highway. David Best unveiled the 25-foot steel public art piece at a ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend. The sculpture is called the “River Arch” and it resembles other intricate temples that he has created for Burning Man each year. Best was commissioned to create the sculpture more than five years ago by the Petaluma Public Art Committee. He called it a “labor of love.”
Sonoma Sheriff Seeking Information on Missing Cloverdale Man
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about a missing person under suspicious circumstances from Cloverdale. Gregory Peterson was last seen on July 16th when he’s believed to have left his home to help a unknown acquaintance with car trouble. The following day, Peterson’s car was found burning on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale. Peterson has not been seen or heard from since. He’s described as a 62-year-old white male, approximately 6’03” tall, weighing around 200 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The award for information is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Project Homekey Funding Approved for Two Sites in Santa Rosa and One in Guerneville
Project Homekey funding has been approved for two housing units in Santa Rosa. The state has approved $24.6-million for the Caritas Center and St. Vincent de Paul Commons, which will help provide 90 new housing units and comprehensive support services, such as job training and mental health support. The Caritas Center by Catholic Charities is already being built in downtown Santa Rosa and is part of the larger Caritas Village project, which features two phases of affordable housing development with Burbank Housing. Meanwhile, the St. Vincent de Paul Commons at the former Gold Coin Motel will begin renovation once the Homekey funding is received.
Lights go out in Oakland amid huge power outage
More than 24,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland area were temporarily without power on Thursday due to a large outage.
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
Bay Area Segregation Highlighted by New Study
A new study is shedding light on the most segregated communities in the Bay Area. The National Equity Atlas published the report from 2019 Census data which shows parts of Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are overwhelmingly White. Residents in those communities make an average of over two-hundred-thousand-dollars per year. The study also shows a sharp contrast in minority areas where the average income is $45-thousand per year.
Marin town suffers flooding, traffic jams after major water main break
A water main break in San Anselmo caused street flooding and delayed traffic Thursday morning. The break occurred in front of Archie Williams High School on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested
PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House
Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
I-80 lanes reopen after big rig crash in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 west of State Route 37 are blocked as crews work to remove the big rig, Caltrans said on Twitter. One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area […]
Food vendor for San Rafael school district temporarily shuts down, leaving kids in a lurch
SAN RAFAEL -- A food vendor that provides lunches for a number of school districts in the Bay Area and Central announced it's shutting down this week because it cannot keep up with demands.Officials from the Miller Creek School district in San Rafael told families Wednesday that it received a notice from LunchMaster the day before saying the food vendor will be temporarily suspending all breakfast and lunch orders until Tuesday, Sept. 6."LunchMaster provides food service to a number of other districts in the county and region and due to the increase in demand, they are experiencing supply shortfalls, production...
Car accident reported on Kirker Pass Road in Concord
Kirker Pass Road towards Pittsburg was congested today due to an accident, according to a tweet from Concord Police.
South San Francisco police seize Xanax, 2 pounds of marijuana at traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department seized two pounds of marijuana and an unknown amount of Xanax after a traffic stop on Wednesday night. The drugs were intended to be sold, according to police. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police said two officers conducted the traffic stop […]
Mini Cooper catches on fire on I-880 in Fremont, crews respond
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway I-880 going southbound in Fremont, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. The fire happened north of Stevenson Boulevard where a Mini Cooper caught on fire. As of 2:05 p.m., traffic has been limited to two lanes on the highway. CHP said […]
CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
