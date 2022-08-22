ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 3:39 p.m.] Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley

Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
ksro.com

“River Arch” Sculpture Unveiled in Petaluma

A Petaluma artist’s sculpture is now on display where Lynch Creek Trail meets Lakeville Highway. David Best unveiled the 25-foot steel public art piece at a ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend. The sculpture is called the “River Arch” and it resembles other intricate temples that he has created for Burning Man each year. Best was commissioned to create the sculpture more than five years ago by the Petaluma Public Art Committee. He called it a “labor of love.”
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma Sheriff Seeking Information on Missing Cloverdale Man

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about a missing person under suspicious circumstances from Cloverdale. Gregory Peterson was last seen on July 16th when he’s believed to have left his home to help a unknown acquaintance with car trouble. The following day, Peterson’s car was found burning on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale. Peterson has not been seen or heard from since. He’s described as a 62-year-old white male, approximately 6’03” tall, weighing around 200 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The award for information is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.
CLOVERDALE, CA
ksro.com

Project Homekey Funding Approved for Two Sites in Santa Rosa and One in Guerneville

Project Homekey funding has been approved for two housing units in Santa Rosa. The state has approved $24.6-million for the Caritas Center and St. Vincent de Paul Commons, which will help provide 90 new housing units and comprehensive support services, such as job training and mental health support. The Caritas Center by Catholic Charities is already being built in downtown Santa Rosa and is part of the larger Caritas Village project, which features two phases of affordable housing development with Burbank Housing. Meanwhile, the St. Vincent de Paul Commons at the former Gold Coin Motel will begin renovation once the Homekey funding is received.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Bay Area Segregation Highlighted by New Study

A new study is shedding light on the most segregated communities in the Bay Area. The National Equity Atlas published the report from 2019 Census data which shows parts of Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are overwhelmingly White. Residents in those communities make an average of over two-hundred-thousand-dollars per year. The study also shows a sharp contrast in minority areas where the average income is $45-thousand per year.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested

PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House

Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 lanes reopen after big rig crash in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 west of State Route 37 are blocked as crews work to remove the big rig, Caltrans said on Twitter. One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Food vendor for San Rafael school district temporarily shuts down, leaving kids in a lurch

SAN RAFAEL -- A food vendor that provides lunches for a number of school districts in the Bay Area and Central announced it's shutting down this week because it cannot keep up with demands.Officials from the Miller Creek School district in San Rafael told families Wednesday that it received a notice from LunchMaster the day before saying the food vendor will be temporarily suspending all breakfast and lunch orders until Tuesday, Sept. 6."LunchMaster provides food service to a number of other districts in the county and region and due to the increase in demand, they are experiencing supply shortfalls, production...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Mini Cooper catches on fire on I-880 in Fremont, crews respond

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway I-880 going southbound in Fremont, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. The fire happened north of Stevenson Boulevard where a Mini Cooper caught on fire. As of 2:05 p.m., traffic has been limited to two lanes on the highway. CHP said […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

