Elderly Fall River Man Found Guilty of Rape and Indecent Assault
A Bristol County Superior Court Jury has convicted a 79-year old Fall River man of raping and indecently assaulting two young family members, following an eight-day trial in Fall River. District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced the verdict on Friday. The jury convicted Seth Sang of two counts of rape of...
nbcboston.com
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing
FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man charged with murder in stabbing death of Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the Sunday night fatal stabbing of Antonio Santos in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Jordan Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop...
Turnto10.com
Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
Pawtucket man convicted of molesting girl to serve 12 years
Johnnie Doe was found guilty of four counts of second-degree child molestation back in June.
NECN
See the Moment 2 Missing Teens Were Found in Dense Mass. Woods
A pair of teens were found safe during a four-hour search-and-rescue operation in the woods behind a Massachusetts high school this week thanks to a state police helicopter flying overhead and first responders who weren't afraid to get dirty. The moment was caught on video, the boys' heat signatures appearing...
liveboston617.org
Troopers Recover Two Illegal Firearms During Traffic Stop On Seaver Street in Roxbury
On August 25 2022, at approximately 01:40 hours, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police as well as Boston Police Officers from District B-2 did make two firearm arrests in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Seaver Street in Roxbury that resulted in charges against Nikolas Laronde, 23, of Roxbury and Jabbar White, 21, of Boston.
ABC6.com
North Attleborough woman sentenced for assaulting girlfriend
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a North Attleborough woman was sentenced after brutally injuring her girlfriend at the time. Quinn said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by two years...
North Attleboro Woman Sentenced After ‘Violent Rampage’
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro woman who severely injured her girlfriend in what the Bristol District Attorney's office called a "violent rampage" earlier this year has been sentenced. The D.A.'s office said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter will spend up to five and a half years in state prison after...
bpdnews.com
August 26, 2022: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
Turnto10.com
Police find 64 bags of fentanyl, charge Norton couple with trafficking
(WJAR) — Police arrested a Norton couple on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. The Norton Police Department says Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife Cheryl Hampe, 67, were the subjects of a lengthy investigation and were taken into custody on Wednesday in Attleboro. According to the department, the two...
ABC6.com
Wesport police charge Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after ‘annoying’ phone calls
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Friday they have charged the Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after she allegedly made “annoying” phone calls. Police said that Pamela Laliberte-Labeau was also charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness. The charges are the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man held without bail after pleading not guilty in stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been held without bail in the stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos. Jordan Gottlieb pleaded not guilty this afternoon and was held without bail. Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop grocery store on an...
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
fallriverreporter.com
Pawtucket man who molested girl known to him sentenced to prison on four counts of second-degree child molestation
Attorney General Peter Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty of committing multiple counts of second-degree child molestation in 2019 against a female victim under the age of 14. On June 13, 2022, following the conclusion of a...
