ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Explained | Why Is My Dog Panting?

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7KLG_0hQXspSG00
Photo by MartinHolzer from Pixabay

By Thomas Kwan

Everyone with a dog has seen this before, their dog panting uncontrollably hard, and you are left to wonder why.

Panting is considered normal behavior for dogs, but it is also a possible sign of underlying medical issues that you need to know about your dog panting.

What Is Causing My Dog To Pant?

These are some common reasons dogs pant, according to PetMD.

Your Dog Is Too Hot

The purpose of panting is to help the dogs cool down and is normal behavior for happy and healthy pets. Dogs pant because they cannot sweat as humans do, according to PetMD. Humidifies and exhales the air, which increases water evaporation from their nose and lungs. The evaporation of water cools the body from the inside out. Be sure your dog has access to plenty of fresh water on hot days. On hotter days, this type of normal panting can become more intense, and the level of heavy breathing should match the air temperature or amount of activity your dog is doing.

Your Dog Is Excited

Dogs also pant when they are excited, according to Pet MD. Panting is a normal behavioral response when the dog becomes excited, such as meeting new people, getting a treat, or seeing another animal. This type of painting can be rapid and shallow, often with whining.

Your Dog Is Stressed

Just like a dog panting brought on by excitement, dogs also commonly pant and whine when stressed. When your dog is panting, examine their body language. If their eyes are wide and weary or looking away and yawning? This body language tells you that your panting dog is stressed.

Analyze and determine how you can have your dog get more comfortable to prevent fearfulness and additional stress.

Your Dog Is In Pain

Keep that dog panting can indicate nausea, discomfort, and pain. Your veterinarian can assess whether your dog is panting because they are in pain by conducting a thorough examination and possibly diagnostic tests.

Your Dogs Medication

Medications such as prednisone or other steroids potentially cause increased panting even if your dog is not hot, excited, or stressed. Panting can be a common side effect of these medications. If your panting is excessive, you should contact your vet asap.

Your Dog Is Suffering Heatstroke

Overheating or heatstroke can cause heavy panting in dogs, possibly becoming dehydrated or even dead if untreated. Heatstroke requires emergency veterinary care. When your dog is overheating, it will pant very heavily, appearing uncomfortable in some way or another, leading to restlessness or them laying out flat and not responding to you because they are so focused on cooling themselves.

How To Prevent My Dog From Getting Heatstroke?

To prevent heatstroke during the hot weather or vigorous activity, take frequent breaks, seek shade, and offer your dog water to cool down. Do not expose your dog to high and extreme temperatures for long sessions. Dogs with shorter snouts cannot stay as cooled down as dogs with longer ones, so remember to keep them cool and hydrated to prevent heatstroke. Remember, never leave your dog in a hot car, as the interior can become ridiculously hot, even on days with mild weather. The temperature inside the car can kill or threaten your dog within 10 to 15 minutes. If you leave your dog inside the house, remember to leave the air conditioner on.

Pay Attention To A Change In Sound

Do not ignore your dog's change in breathing and the sound of panting. Dogs such as labradors and Golden Retrievers are vulnerable to laryngeal paralysis, resulting in an inability to open their airways as wide as they should, causing the dog panting to sound abrasive. Also, short-snouted dogs like pugs and English bulldogs make unusual snorting sounds when panting because they have a long soft palate or excessive tissue in their throats, obstructing the airway. Heatstroke can occur more often in dogs with these conditions because they cannot efficiently pant to cool themselves.

If your dog is overheating:

According to PetMD:

  • Cool your dog by wetting them with a hose, and move them indoors or at least to the shade.
  • Offer them water to drink.
  • Call your veterinarian or a local emergency hospital for guidance.
  • If you bring your dog to the hospital, run the air conditioner in your car.

Consult a veterinarian right away to schedule an appointment. Your pet may need blood work or x-rays to clear the dog of other diseases.

.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Dog Health#Diagnostic Tests#Water Level#Pet Owner#Pixabay#Pet Md
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
PETS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
One Green Planet

20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
TUPELO, MS
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
14K+
Followers
616
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy