Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph man hospitalized after motorcycle strikes guardrail

BUCHANAN COUNTY—A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Wednesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda motorcycle driven by Christopher J. Hunt, 42, St. Joseph, was southbound on Bluff Road just south of U.S. 59. The driver failed to...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
ATCHISON, KS
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person this afternoon (Wed.). 38-year-old Klarissa J. Newman has been reported missing. She’s 5’10”, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Newman’s family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing, according to the sheriff’s office.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Local Republican HQ holds grand opening Saturday

Local Republicans open their election headquarters in St. Joseph Saturday for the 2022 General Election. Buchanan County Republican Central Committee chair Steve. Greiert says it’s important to have a local headquarters. “In the past when we’ve done this, we’ve had quite a big run. on election signs...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Voters will decide police pay issue in November

A tax measure to help increase police officer pay received unanimous approval to be placed on the November ballot from St. Joseph City Council earlier today. The half-cent sales tax measure is expected to generate 5-point-5 million dollars annually to finance the city’s agreement with the local Fraternal Order of Police.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers

Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the. state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City. the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State Rep....
MISSOURI STATE
New experiences coming to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Arts in St. Joseph offers many different ways to learn or to enhance your drawing abilities. The museum offers many different drawing classes, from its Drink and Draw event to Colored Pencil Happy Hour. Museum Executive Director Eric Fuson says he hears from people often wondering...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

