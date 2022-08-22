Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Related
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man hospitalized after motorcycle strikes guardrail
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Wednesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda motorcycle driven by Christopher J. Hunt, 42, St. Joseph, was southbound on Bluff Road just south of U.S. 59. The driver failed to...
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
myqcountry.com
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person this afternoon (Wed.). 38-year-old Klarissa J. Newman has been reported missing. She’s 5’10”, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Newman’s family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing, according to the sheriff’s office.
myqcountry.com
Gov. Parson suggests St. Joseph could hear some good news from trade mission
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson hints that St. Joseph might reap. benefits from his recent trade mission to Germany and the Netherlands. Parson says St. Joseph came up in the conversations he had. with European business leaders. “It’s pretty good when you go over to Germany and you go over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myqcountry.com
Introduction seminar to Griefshare program set for this Sunday at Brookdale Church
The loss of a spouse or family member is hard, but Griefshare is here to help you through it. The Loss of Spouse Seminar is an introduction to the Griefshare program and will be held this Sunday at Brookdale Church in St. Joseph. Volunteer Debbie Lyons says the seminar is...
myqcountry.com
Local Republican HQ holds grand opening Saturday
Local Republicans open their election headquarters in St. Joseph Saturday for the 2022 General Election. Buchanan County Republican Central Committee chair Steve. Greiert says it’s important to have a local headquarters. “In the past when we’ve done this, we’ve had quite a big run. on election signs...
myqcountry.com
Voters will decide police pay issue in November
A tax measure to help increase police officer pay received unanimous approval to be placed on the November ballot from St. Joseph City Council earlier today. The half-cent sales tax measure is expected to generate 5-point-5 million dollars annually to finance the city’s agreement with the local Fraternal Order of Police.
myqcountry.com
Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers
Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the. state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City. the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State Rep....
IN THIS ARTICLE
myqcountry.com
New experiences coming to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Arts in St. Joseph offers many different ways to learn or to enhance your drawing abilities. The museum offers many different drawing classes, from its Drink and Draw event to Colored Pencil Happy Hour. Museum Executive Director Eric Fuson says he hears from people often wondering...
Comments / 0