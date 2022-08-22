ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sean Conley
4d ago

trust me .. it's not as nice as this article makes it sound. Let's focus on the rising crime rates and crippling addiction rates that PLAGUE western new york next time. Maybe throw in there how NYS government is trying to control every aspect of every new Yorkers life? 🤷‍♂️

Sara Digby
5d ago

Pssst we really don't need a massive influx of southerners making a break for it up here and driving artificially inflated housing prices even higher. Stay where you're at folks.

RNln
5d ago

Where is the evidence of sea levels rising? The are numerous posting of photos of islands, peninsulas from 50+ years ago, compared to current day photos, with no change at all. Then you have all the droughts and low rivers, reservoirs attributed to "climate change", that are drastically reducing the amount of fresh water flow into the oceans and conceivably offsetting glacial melt.

WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch Method Man And Redman Hit The Stage Live In WNY Today

Today, Saturday, August 27, 2022, is the day hip-hop legends Method Man and Redman will be performing live. They'll be hitting the stage at the Tuscarora Fairgrounds, located at 5446 Walmore Rd. (Behind Jays's Place). The Tuscarora Fairground is an outdoor performance and cultural event center. This Fairground is located...
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now

New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is not open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter To Western New Yorkers Who Love The Outdoors

It’s almost fall, and I know that you’re probably excited about going camping or taking a road trip to Ellicottville, one of the best places to view the fall foliage. You may have a lot of fall activities on your bucket list this year, including a visit to the Great Pumpkin Farm, touring all of the haunted houses in Western New York, and participating in Fall Festival Saturdays in Angola.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Backpack Giveaway On Saturday At Johnnie B. Wiley In Buffalo

Many organizations are coming together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway in Buffalo. The event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Every student in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will receive one free backpack with school supplies (there are 2,000 bags available). Students MUST be present in order to receive a backpack. Masks must be warn by teachers, adults and children.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Worst Parking Job of The Year in Western New York?

Going to places around Western New York on a daily basis, you run across some pretty crazy parking jobs. Sometimes you assume it's because the person was in a hurry or maybe just a hit lazy, when the vehicle is barely on the yellow parking line. Sometimes it's street parking, and a car is either way too far off the curb or parked far too close to a bumper.
2 On Your Side

Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
LANCASTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Stunning Tribute In Western New York Left Me Speechless

There simply are not enough words to show our gratitude to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces. From generation to generation, Americans have been protected by an elite group of individuals who are willing to sacrifice everything, including their lives for the freedoms we enjoy. On Thursday night, I was reminded again about the impact of those sacrifices.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

