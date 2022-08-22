This probably wasn’t how Paul Iannuzzi pictured 52 years old to look like when he was 35, the age of his July 15 opponent, Lucinei Santos. But life does take its own twists and turns when it wants to, and for the last ten years, the junior middleweight from Brooklyn, Connecticut did know that he was going to eventually be back in the ring for one night only. He had to. He made a promise to his six-year-old daughter, Grace, that he would beat Dewey Bozella’s record as the oldest boxer to make his professional debut.

BROOKLYN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO