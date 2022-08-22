Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did the ghost of a little boy haunt this Blockbuster in Coral Springs, Florida?Evie M.Coral Springs, FL
Pharmaceutical President Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Tax ViolationsTaxBuzzBoca Raton, FL
North Miami Beach Key to the City Presented to Celebrity Mental Health Therapist Dr. Jeff RockerShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
Boxing Scene
Thurman Views Showdowns Against Either Spence Or Crawford As "Tremendous" Matchups For Himself
Keith Thurman’s moniker, “One Time,” was once a descriptive phrase for the deleterious knockout power he possessed in both fists. However, after spending more and more of his time sequestered on the sidelines, “One Time” has now been used to describe his yearly ring appearances.
Boxing Scene
Kayla Harrison Backing Claressa Shields To Defeat Savannah Marshall
WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields is two weeks away from her long awaited grudge match with career arch-rival Savannah Marshall, who holds the WBO strap at 160-pounds. Their undisputed clash will take place at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
Boxing Scene
Video: WBC Prez Talks Fury-Usyk, Fury Extension, Franchise Titles
Mauricio Sulaiman Interview - Video by Ryan Burton - It's time for the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame’s 10th Annual Induction Gala Weekend, which takes place at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NBHOF celebrates their 10th year anniversary and will be inducting the Class of 2020, 2021, and 2022 Inductees.
Boxing Scene
Lipinets: Ennis Is The Future Of Boxing; Fights With Crawford, Spence Would Be 50-50
Sergey Lipinets left the ring in April 2021 beyond impressed by Jaron Ennis. The former IBF junior welterweight champion knew he would face a fast, intelligent, strong opponent, but Ennis was even better than he realized. Philadelphia’s Ennis dropped Lipinets twice, once in the fourth round and again in the sixth, on his way to a sixth-round knockout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Hector Garcia Wants Shakur Stevenson Next Then Gervonta Davis at 135
Hector Luis Garcia's 2022 campaign continues to sizzle. He has stepped up his level of competition in his past two fights and has looked equally impressive in each outing. His unanimous decision victory over Roger Gutierrez on Saturday night in Florida resulted in him capturing the WBA super featherweight title. The bout was part of a Showtime quadrupleheader.
Boxing Scene
Jeremiah Milton: I'm Getting Better and It's Showing in My Performances
Undefeated heavyweight boxing sensation, Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (5-0, 4 KOs), returns to his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, this Saturday Aug. 27, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Milton is set to face Nick Jones (9-4, 6 KOs), in a scheduled 6-round bout. Milton, who’s knockout of Jayvone Dafney...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Oleksandr Usyk, Ennis, Ortiz, Wilder-Joshua, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as welterweights Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz, Oleksandr Usyk's huge win over Anthony Joshua, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, Deontay Wilder, and much more. Hey Mr Edwards,. Trust you and yours are in fine nick. I doubt if...
Boxing Scene
Florian Marku Overcomes Knockdown, Wins Decision Over Miguel Parra
Albanian star Florian Marku climbed off the floor to earn a unanimous points decision over Miguel Parra in his homecoming fight in Tirana. Marku, who has been based in the UK throughout his professional career, has often said it was a dream of his to have a fight at home and they came out in their thousands to watch him at the Air Albania Stadium, the national football stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Arum on Taylor-Catterall Rematch: I Think It's Almost There
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who promotes WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor, says a deal is nearly finalized for a November rematch with Jack Catterall. Back in February, Taylor won a controversial twelve round split decision over Catterall in Glasgow. Since that bout, when Taylor was the undisputed champion...
Boxing Scene
Mary Spencer vs. Cynthia Lozano To Have WBC, WBA Regional Belts at STake
The goal that Mary Spencer (6-0, 4 KOs) and her team set when they forged an alliance with Eye of the Tiger was clear: to quickly scale world rankings and win a world championship by the summer of 2023. Now ranked 1st in the IBF world rankings, 4th in the...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos Says Rematch Clause Took Away 'Do Or Die' Mentality in First Haney Fight
George Kambosos Jr. admits he did not have his usual urgency during his lopsided loss to Devin Haney. The Aussie native suffered a comprehensive points defeat to Oakland, California’s Haney in their undisputed lightweight championship in June at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. In order for Haney (28-0, 15...
Boxing Scene
Paul Iannuzzi and a Promise Kept
This probably wasn’t how Paul Iannuzzi pictured 52 years old to look like when he was 35, the age of his July 15 opponent, Lucinei Santos. But life does take its own twists and turns when it wants to, and for the last ten years, the junior middleweight from Brooklyn, Connecticut did know that he was going to eventually be back in the ring for one night only. He had to. He made a promise to his six-year-old daughter, Grace, that he would beat Dewey Bozella’s record as the oldest boxer to make his professional debut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Callum Walsh Tops Card on November 3 at Montebello Country Club
Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the next Hollywood Fight Nights boxing card set for Thursday, November 3. The event will be broadcast globally on UFC Fight Pass live from the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club. The show will feature the return of fast-rising Irish Star ‘King’ Callum Walsh in an eight-round junior middleweight bout.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Zurdo Will Prove He's The Best Light Heavyweight When He Fights Bivol
The team at Golden Boy Promotions was convinced they were in the presence of a future multi-division champ from the moment they added Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to their roster. That vision is officially one fight away. Plans are set for Mexico’s Ramirez to next challenge WBA light heavyweight...
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson More Then Willing To Face Luis Ortiz vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. Winner Next
The somewhat bovine pace in which Jared Anderson’s career is currently going, appears to suit him just fine. The 22-year-old heavyweight prospect from Toledo, Ohio, has laid waste to his competition through 11 pro bouts, a streak he hopes to continue this upcoming weekend. In front of what’s expected to be a fairly jam-packed crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this Saturday night, Anderson will take on fringe contender, Miljan Rovcanin.
Boxing Scene
Hector Garcia: With Full Training Camp I'd Beat Stevenson Easier Than I Beat Colbert and Gutierrez
If Hector Luis Garcia (16-0) has his way he will face Shakur Stevenson (18-0) in a three-belt unification showdown in December. Garcia was in action Saturday night when he captured the WBA super featherweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Roger Gutierrez in a Showtime televised match. The win followed up his February breakthrough performance against heavy favorite Chris Colbert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza-Richard Commey, ESPN Undercard Weigh-In Results From Tulsa
Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey are set for their head-on collision which presents a must-win scenario for both participants. The pair of former titlists both made weight for their scheduled ten-round junior welterweight bout headlining an ESPN televised tripleheader from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza (29-4,...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: I Don't Think It Will Be Difficult Putting Fury-Usyk Fight Together
Bob Arum never believed, not even for a split second, that Tyson Fury was retired. And now that Oleksandr Usyk has emerged victorious from his rematch with Anthony Joshua, the 90-year-old promoter is confident it is a matter of when, not if, a deal will come together for Fury to fight Usyk next for all of boxing’s heavyweight titles. Handlers for Fury and Usyk are in the exploratory stage of negotiations less than a week after Usyk defeated Joshua again, this time by split decision in a 12-round rematch that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene
Charles Martin-Devin Vargas Added To Ruiz-Ortiz Undercard 9/4 In Los Angeles
Eight months after he nearly knocked out Luis Ortiz, Charles Martin will return to the ring on Ortiz’s undercard. BoxingScene.com has learned that the former IBF heavyweight champion has been added to the non-televised portion of the pay-per-view card that’ll feature Ortiz and Andy Ruiz Jr. in the main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) is scheduled to face Devin Vargas (22-7, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight designed to keep Martin busy while he pursues a bigger fight.
Boxing Scene
Alberto Puello Wants Teofimo Lopez Showdown Next
Alberto "La Avispa" Puello (21-0) made history Saturday night in Hollywood, Florida. Puello captured the WBA super lightweight title with a split decision victory over Botirzhon Akhmedov (9-2). The final scores were 117-111 in favor of Puello on two scorecards which overruled the 115-113 score in favor of Akhmedov. With...
Comments / 0