Newtown, PA

Comedian, “Top Gear” Co-Host Adam Ferrara Making Appearance at the Newtown Theatre

 5 days ago

The comedian will appear at the Newtown Theatre on Sept. 17.Image via The Newtown Theatre.

Adam Ferrara, the comedian and actor of “Top Gear” fame, will be making an appearance at the Newtown Theatre in September. Jeff Werner wrote about the upcoming show for the Newtown, PA Patch.

The actor and comedian will be at the historic theatre on Sept. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the event cost $36 and includes a drink of choice for the ticket holder.

Known for the American version of the hit U.K. show, Ferrara has also had roles in the shows “Rescue Me”, “Nurse Jackie”, and the film “Paul Blast: Mall Cop”.

The Newtown Theatre is known for hosting famous comedians from around the country and the world. The popular Bucks County venue has stood in Newtown Borough since 1831. One of the oldest surviving theaters in the country, it is a living monument to the arts in America, still showcasing movies, plays, and stand-up comedians.

Read more about the “Top Gear” host’s upcoming appearance at the Newtown, PA Patch.

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

