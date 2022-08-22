Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mprnews.org
Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Minneapolis to see $12 million Lake Street project
MINNEAPOLIS — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Minnesota Thursday morning, his fourth stop on his six-state tour this week to see how cities are spending federal infrastructure money. Buttigieg saw how $12 million in federal funding will be used to add bus lanes and turn lanes on Lake Street...
All talk, no action when it comes to a special session in the Minnesota Legislature (and there’s not all that much talk either)
The two top Minnesota events of the summer are soon to get underway, The Great Minnesota Get Together and The Great Minnesota Let’s Not Get Together. The first is the Minnesota State Fair that kicked off Thursday in Falcon Heights. The other is the political parlor game that begins at adjournment of the regular session of the state Legislature and involves speculation of whether and when a special session will be convened.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Planned mural will help bridge cultures
A wide open space on a city-owned building at 320 Bluff Street will soon be filled with a vibrant mural dedicated to Dakota heritage. Goodhue County Health and Human Services helped bring multiple groups from Prairie Island and Red Wing together to discuss the need for a cultural and artistic representation of the Prairie Island Indian Community within Red Wing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Byllesby dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity
Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Training mandatory for new firefighters
Firefighters often experience traumatic events and help people when they are at their worst. Before a firefighter can rush to an emergency situation there is a lengthy training process to ensure they are prepared. The Red Wing Fire Department has two stations in town. They are budgeted for 30 paid-on-call...
fox9.com
Lawsuit filed over provision that could result in white teachers being fired first in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A lawsuit has been filed over a new teacher retention policy at Minneapolis Public Schools that critics say could result in white teachers being laid off first. The policy states that when there are layoffs, "under-represented" teachers should be skipped over for someone who is not...
RELATED PEOPLE
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. DNR investigating fish kill in Ellsworth
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill in Pierce County. According to a media release from Wis. DNR, DNR staff found dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, Wis. Wis. DNR says DNR staff have found “over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead forage fish species” in Isabelle Creek thus far.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Cottage lives on- board sees continuing need in Red Wing
Earlier this year Red Cottage Montessori announced they would be closing their doors this year. “The original plan was that Red Cottage Montessori would be closing upon the successful opening of Creekstone Montessori,” Chair for the Red Cottage Board of Directors Kai Rodgers said. Creekstone Montessori will be opening...
fox9.com
Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Candidate forums set
I welcome you to join the League of Women Voters at the 2022 election cycle candidate forums to be held in Red Wing’s Central Park and video recorded for public access TV in September. This is a unique opportunity to hear for yourself how each candidate presents their views...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Jeremy Mancilman, Bellechester, reported on Aug. 17 that a political sign was stolen from his yard. No dollar value given. Joshua Alan Rogerson, Cambridge, 37, issued in Pine Island, speeding: 52 in 30, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle. David Michael Hewitt, Pine Islandby 41, Pine Island, driving after license...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
PHOTOS: Stylish house built in 1880s for sale in Red Wing
This stylishly updated home is ready for a new owner with main floor living and a fabulous fenced in backyard. A total remodeled in 2016 included the roof and windows. This Classic 1.5 story home offers nearly 2,000 finished square feet inside with an inviting deck and patio with pergola outside. The covered front porch leads into the welcoming living room and dining room. Both rooms had gray laminate floors that flow into the nicely sized updated kitchen.
arizonasuntimes.com
Teachers Union President Defends Minnesota School District That Will Lay Off White Teachers First
American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten defended a contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the union which will fire white teachers over minority teachers, according to a Monday tweet. The March contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) includes a deal that fires...
Comments / 2