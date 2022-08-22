Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Project Homekey Funding Approved for Two Sites in Santa Rosa and One in Guerneville
Project Homekey funding has been approved for two housing units in Santa Rosa. The state has approved $24.6-million for the Caritas Center and St. Vincent de Paul Commons, which will help provide 90 new housing units and comprehensive support services, such as job training and mental health support. The Caritas Center by Catholic Charities is already being built in downtown Santa Rosa and is part of the larger Caritas Village project, which features two phases of affordable housing development with Burbank Housing. Meanwhile, the St. Vincent de Paul Commons at the former Gold Coin Motel will begin renovation once the Homekey funding is received.
ksro.com
Bay Area Segregation Highlighted by New Study
A new study is shedding light on the most segregated communities in the Bay Area. The National Equity Atlas published the report from 2019 Census data which shows parts of Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are overwhelmingly White. Residents in those communities make an average of over two-hundred-thousand-dollars per year. The study also shows a sharp contrast in minority areas where the average income is $45-thousand per year.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Passes Ban on New Gas Stations
The construction of new gas stations is now off-limits in Santa Rosa. The Santa Rosa City Council unanimously approved the ban on Tuesday night. The vote also bans the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure, like new gas pumps, at existing gas stations. Santa Rosa is the fifth city in Sonoma County to ban new gas stations. Petaluma became the first city in the nation to do so last year. Then, this year, it was followed by Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, and Cotati. Windsor town officials are expected to consider a similar ordinance on September 7th.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Memorial Nurses Picket Over New Payroll System
Nurses who work for Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital are taking their complaints outside. Members of the Staff Nurses Association and fellow healthcare workers held an informational picket outside the hospital on Wednesday, in protest of a new payroll system that launched last month. Since then, they’ve seen reductions in their base pay, missing or unpaid time off, unpaid wages, and other errors. Employees of several other Providence hospitals in Northern California have been dealing with the same issues. Providence has admitted to there being “pay discrepancies” in recent weeks, but hasn’t fixed the errors yet.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Taco Bell Customer Attacks Employee
A Taco Bell customer in Santa Rosa has been arrested after assaulting an employee. Yesterday evening, police were sent to the Taco Bell on Stony Point Road after reports of a customer refusing to leave and throwing items at employees. Officers arrived and were approached by two bloodied individuals, one of which was an employee who had a head injury that required medical attention. The other was the suspect, Erik Garcia Santibanez, who was detained by officers. Santibanez was reportedly asked multiple times to leave the restaurant but became confrontational with the male employee and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, resulting in an injury. Officers booked Santibanez into jail on three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
ksro.com
Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House
Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
ksro.com
Sonoma Sheriff Seeking Information on Missing Cloverdale Man
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about a missing person under suspicious circumstances from Cloverdale. Gregory Peterson was last seen on July 16th when he’s believed to have left his home to help a unknown acquaintance with car trouble. The following day, Peterson’s car was found burning on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale. Peterson has not been seen or heard from since. He’s described as a 62-year-old white male, approximately 6’03” tall, weighing around 200 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The award for information is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.
Marin town suffers flooding, traffic jams after major water main break
A water main break in San Anselmo caused street flooding and delayed traffic Thursday morning. The break occurred in front of Archie Williams High School on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
ksro.com
Ghost Gun Found Among Three Suspects at Cardinal Newman High School
An adult and two minors have been arrested after a gun was spotted in the parking lot of Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa. The suspects are 23-year-old Andrew Moreno, and two kids, aged 12 and 13-years-old. Neither of the minors go to the school. The gun, which was reported at about 9:30 Tuesday morning, was loaded and didn’t have a serial number, making it an illegal ghost gun. The three suspects were in a vehicle, and police later found a 30-round magazine sitting on the floorboard. Among other charges, the suspects were charged with committing gang activity on school grounds.
ksro.com
“River Arch” Sculpture Unveiled in Petaluma
A Petaluma artist’s sculpture is now on display where Lynch Creek Trail meets Lakeville Highway. David Best unveiled the 25-foot steel public art piece at a ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend. The sculpture is called the “River Arch” and it resembles other intricate temples that he has created for Burning Man each year. Best was commissioned to create the sculpture more than five years ago by the Petaluma Public Art Committee. He called it a “labor of love.”
ksro.com
2022 Santa Rosa Marathon This Saturday and Sunday
The Santa Rosa Marathon is this weekend, with races on Saturday and Sunday. This year there will be a full marathon, a half marathon, a Ten-K and a Five-K run. The route winds down city streets and past farms and vineyards in rural areas. All four races will start and finish at Old Courthouse Square. Drivers should expect several road closures on both days. Sunday’s full marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifying event.
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Tahoe teen, says Nevada County Sheriff
Volunteer diving team, Adventures With Purpose, has likely found the missing teen’s body and the car she was driving the night of her disappearance, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
Missing Bay Area man’s car found on fire along Hwy 101
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under "suspicious circumstances" more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.
Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An Oakland man is suffering from at least one gunshot wound following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 5700 block of Foothill Boulevard. Two people were arguing with each other, and the argument escalated, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy
UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
