Dominick Blaylock’s strong start all the more important as injuries mount at wide receiver

Much like last season, injuries at wide receiver have quickly become a problem for the Georgia Bulldogs. Speedy sophomore Arian Smith has already had ankle surgery, sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

Freshman De’Nylon Morrissette has been dealing with a knee injury that has only just now begun to allow to ramp at practice. Then on Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed that senior Kearis Jackson is dealing with an Achilles/ankle injury.

Smart did stress that Jackson was held out as a more precautionary measure than anything else. But it still paints a less than rosy picture at a key position for the Bulldogs this season.

“The number one thing we can do is to have more depth at the position and not have to count on freshmen,” Smart said. “Every year that I have been here we have had freshmen lead us in receiving.”

