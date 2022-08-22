ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominick Blaylock’s strong start all the more important as injuries mount at wide receiver

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243ac2_0hQXrU4u00

Much like last season, injuries at wide receiver have quickly become a problem for the Georgia Bulldogs. Speedy sophomore Arian Smith has already had ankle surgery, sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

Freshman De’Nylon Morrissette has been dealing with a knee injury that has only just now begun to allow to ramp at practice. Then on Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed that senior Kearis Jackson is dealing with an Achilles/ankle injury.

Smart did stress that Jackson was held out as a more precautionary measure than anything else. But it still paints a less than rosy picture at a key position for the Bulldogs this season.

“The number one thing we can do is to have more depth at the position and not have to count on freshmen,” Smart said. “Every year that I have been here we have had freshmen lead us in receiving.”

Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms

"Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line," Smart said on Atlanta's 680 The Fan radio. "That's really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.
