Woman fatally shoots man near Bush area, St. Tammany detectives say
According to the STPSO, the shooting happened in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush Louisiana.
Suspected drug dealer in Covington charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of robbing minor
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a minor. According to the sheriff, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 after an employee reported he had been robbed. Deputies say Christopher Johnson robbed a 17-year-old coworker while both...
WDSU
Texas men arrested, accused of ATM theft attempt in Jefferson Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested three Texas men accused of trying to steal an ATM. According to JPSO, George Hernandez, 40, Quentin Bonds, 25, and Altavarious Wright, 25, made at least three attempts to steal an ATM over the past week. Deputies ran into...
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
an17.com
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
Attempted burglary leads to discovery of ski mask, gun and money: Kenner PD
According to the Kenner PD, around 9:00 p.m., they received a call about the attempted home burglary.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight
ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store in St. Helena Parish. Joe Chaney, chief of operations for the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Last Stop Money Mart in Greensburg. Chaney...
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Man Wanted for Simple Robbery of a Juvenile
On Monday August 22, 2022, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 for reports of an employee being robbed. Throughout the investigation, deputies discovered Christopher Johnson, a resident of the Village of Tangipahoa, robbed a 17 year old coworker while both parties were in the restroom during a break. According to witnesses, the victim exited a bathroom stall where he was approached by Johnson and several other employees. Johnson proceeded to remove the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and told him he would give it back if the victim paid him $300. Meanwhile, another employee, later identified as Kevin Bates of Fluker, slapped the victim across the face. After the incident, Johnson left the brick plant for lunch and never returned.
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
WDSU
Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge
COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
WDSU
Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Gretna woman arrested after using gasoline while grilling, igniting neighbor's home, police say
Authorities suspect a Gretna woman who used gasoline to light a barbeque grill accidentally set her neighbor's house ablaze Saturday evening when the fuel can ignited, according to an arrest report. No one was injured in the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Hero Drive, said Chief...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
lafourchegazette.com
4 arrested in connection with investigation into distribution of fentanyl pills
Four men have been arrested in Lafourche Parish in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form and is being disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Sheriff Craig Webre said that over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting an...
‘Not self defense’, Mandeville man reportedly shoots victim during argument
Further investigation revealed that Maxted was not acting in self defense because his life was not in danger.
