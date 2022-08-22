On Monday August 22, 2022, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 for reports of an employee being robbed. Throughout the investigation, deputies discovered Christopher Johnson, a resident of the Village of Tangipahoa, robbed a 17 year old coworker while both parties were in the restroom during a break. According to witnesses, the victim exited a bathroom stall where he was approached by Johnson and several other employees. Johnson proceeded to remove the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and told him he would give it back if the victim paid him $300. Meanwhile, another employee, later identified as Kevin Bates of Fluker, slapped the victim across the face. After the incident, Johnson left the brick plant for lunch and never returned.

TANGIPAHOA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO