ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Hammond, LA
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA
an17.com

20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting

A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
VACHERIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Highway#Louisiana State Highway#La Highway 22#La Highway 1085#Aggravated Obstruction
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Man Wanted for Simple Robbery of a Juvenile

On Monday August 22, 2022, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 for reports of an employee being robbed. Throughout the investigation, deputies discovered Christopher Johnson, a resident of the Village of Tangipahoa, robbed a 17 year old coworker while both parties were in the restroom during a break. According to witnesses, the victim exited a bathroom stall where he was approached by Johnson and several other employees. Johnson proceeded to remove the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and told him he would give it back if the victim paid him $300. Meanwhile, another employee, later identified as Kevin Bates of Fluker, slapped the victim across the face. After the incident, Johnson left the brick plant for lunch and never returned.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDSU

Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge

COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested

MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy