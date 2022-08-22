ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia stock report: Youth in secondary rising, gifted running backs on the spot

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 5 days ago
ATHENS — Georgia football stock might have fallen since last January, but there’s an entire season ahead for the Bulldogs to work back into championship form.

Kirby Smart likes to remind everyone it’s a process that takes one day at a time, and the work is being put in to build another elite football team.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs are less than two weeks away from their season-opening game against No. 11 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smart has seen many positive signs that his young and reloaded football team is responding to tough workouts in the Athens heat and humidity.

Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms

ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned his focus to Georgia’s opening game, and the matchup between the Oregon offensive line and UGA’s reloaded defensive line has his attention. “Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line,” Smart said on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan radio. “That’s really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.
ATHENS, GA
