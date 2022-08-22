ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of stabbing neighbor during money dispute

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. On Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Shooting of Dante Kittrell by police ruled justifiable homicide

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced the fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell, 51, by police was a justifiable homicide. Kittrell was shot and killed on the property of Coquillard School in July 2022. The prosecutor's office said there was no evidence police officers on scene knew or could have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police are investigating a homicide in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
abc57.com

Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting

(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
LA PORTE, IN
FOX59

Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail

RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Edwardsburg Wednesday evening

