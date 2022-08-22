PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO