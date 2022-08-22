Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
WNEM
State police crime lab requested for body found in Montrose Twp.
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab has been requested for assistance after a body was found in Montrose Township yesterday. No word yet on how the victim died. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
WNEM
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
WNEM
Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
WNEM
Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
WNEM
Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
WNEM
Burton Police looking for parents of child found by himself
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child who was found wandering by himself. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. Anyone who can help locate his parents or guardians...
WNEM
Goodrich man in critical condition after fiery crash
INDEPENDENCE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Goodrich is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Oakland County. The crash happened on southbound M-15 at the intersection of Dixie Highway in Independence Township just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The 53-year-old man from Goodrich drove through...
WNEM
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
WNEM
Missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg found safe
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 before his disappearance, Michigan State Police said.
WNEM
Police: Mother reunited with child found by himself
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother has been reunited with her child who was found wandering by himself, according to the Burton Police Department. The boy was found in the area of Kings Lane Apartments by himself, Burton Police. Police say the child is now back with his mother.
WNEM
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
WNEM
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
WNEM
Parents located after 4-year-old found in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was searching for the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was found alone Wednesday morning. The boy, named Silas, was found at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office reached...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K reward for information on deadly shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14 about 8:20 a.m., 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death in his residence in the 4000 block of Frazer Street in Flint. Crime...
WNEM
Holly man arrested, charged for making false bomb threats
HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody and is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up two houses in the village of Holly. Officers began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May that reported crimes and other serious emergencies to a specific neighborhood. Investigators said the caller was using a cell phone which made identifying the caller difficult. Multiple calls were made from May through July.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
