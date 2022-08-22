Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
The cost of underage drinking as college students return
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the start of the fall semester, thousands of students and an influx of a long-time problem will return to Fargo; underage drinking. It’s a problem that has cost many their money, jobs and even loved ones. Becky Johnson lost her son, Isaiah,...
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several families in the Valley are facing uncertainty, after a local daycare was forced to temporarily close. A nearby heater leaked and caused extensive damage to the building. Finding good childcare can be tough for working parents. Suzanne Zeltinger found that in “Time 2...
kvrr.com
Parents concerned over school security following suspicious poster
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With school starting this week a growing concern among parents has them questioning if schools are taking proper steps to ensure their child’s safety. Fargo Police are looking for a masked person who taped a large poster saying “better dead than red,” near the entrance of Fargo School District Headquarters early Sunday.
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
valleynewslive.com
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
valleynewslive.com
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man taken into custody, shelter in place order lifted after gunshots in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A shelter in place order has been lifted in North Fargo after an hours long standoff ended early Thursday morning. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio they were originally called to the WoodSpring Suites hotel off 35th street north at around 11 p.m. for reports of a man having a mental health emergency. When authorities arrived, the man barricaded himself inside a hotel room there, then fired shots at officers. This resulted in a shelter in place notification being sent out between the 700 and 1200 blocks of 35th street north.
740thefan.com
Fargo School Board members get flak from attendees at board meeting
FARGO (KFGO) -The Fargo school board took some sharp criticism at Tuesday night’s board meeting from members of the public over the turbulence caused by the recent votes about the Pledge of Allegiance. Deven Styczynski, a recent unsuccessful candidate for the school board, spoke specifically to board member Seth...
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
kvrr.com
Valley City gun dealer taking lead in nationwide lawsuit against ATF
FARGO (KVRR) – A Valley City gun dealer is at the center of a federal lawsuit that challenges the ability of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to impose new restrictions on privately made firearms. At least 17 states have signed on to the lawsuit filed by...
valleynewslive.com
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
kvrr.com
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
kfgo.com
Man arrested during serving of high risk warrant at Fargo apt. complex
FARGO (KFGO) – Police say a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment was arrested Tuesday morning at Arbor Apartments on 23rd St. S when officers and Red River Valley SWAT served a high-risk warrant. He’s identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo. Kaykay was wanted in connection with a...
kvrr.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
valleynewslive.com
WWII veteran in Fargo honored for service with flag ceremony
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 96-year-old World War II veteran in Fargo was honored today for his service with a flag presentation, led by North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. Vernie Otterson was honored for his service, surrounded by his community at Eventide. In September 1944 out in Normandy,...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter. Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st. She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left....
