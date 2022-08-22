Read full article on original website
Related
Last Call For V8 Dodge Charger And Challenger, Tesla FSD Gets Another Price Hike, Hybrid Bugatti Chiron Successor In 2027: Cold Start
Good morning, early birds, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily roundup of the biggest news from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's roundup, Volkswagen has strangely filed for a trademark for synthetic blinker fluid (seriously), Porsche has teased a new take on the Vision Gran Turismo, and Tuthill Porsche has unveiled its 11,000-rpm Singer rival.
New Ford F-150 Lightning EV Finally Strapped To A Dyno
CarBuzz was recently approached by EV enthusiast Bryan Raupe, who conducted the first known dyno session with the new Ford Lightning EV truck. According to Raupe, it was a complicated process due to the dual motor setup and the long wheelbase, which required a custom dynamometer setup. Raupe completed the...
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
Meet The Only Street-Legal Ferrari 488 Challenge In The World
If you're looking to lighten your wallet of a couple of hundred thousand dollars, you could treat yourself to a Ferrari SF90. The svelte Italian packs plenty of punch paired with pin-sharp handling, thanks to a well-sorted chassis and communicative steering. Simply put, if you're looking for something even more engaging, you'll have to go racing - unless, that is, you purchase the 2018 Ferrari 488 Challenge you see below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
Callaway Teases Its First Supercharged C8 Corvette
Earlier this month, American tuning company Callaway released its supercharger kit for a variety of General Motors trucks and SUVs. The supercharger adds up to 182 horsepower, culminating in up to 602 hp from the 6.2-liter V8. A boosted GMC Sierra or Cadillac Escalade sounds pretty fun, but do you know would be even more enjoyable? A Callaway supercharged C8 Corvette.
Christian von Koenigsegg Is Full Of Praise For This American Sports Car
As the driving force behind creations such as the awe-inspiring Jesko and the legendary CCX hypercar, one would expect Christian von Koenigsegg to be underwhelmed by anything but the cars that bear his name. But that's not the case. The speed-loving Swede has enjoyed a years-long love affair with the MX-5 Miata and reportedly daily drives a Tesla Model S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Best Cars Of Monterey Car Week 2022
Monterey Car Week, named after the Californian county in which it takes place, is a mecca for the automotive enthusiast. If you like seeing classic cars shown off in the finest condition of their lives, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has you covered. If you'd rather see these beauties trade hands, there are numerous distinguished auction houses in attendance to cater to your desires. And if you want to see the latest and greatest creations from the world's finest luxury automakers and the planet's best supercar manufacturers, you're definitely in the right place.
Driven: The 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir Is GM's Best Crossover
Lost in the crowd of more exciting General Motors brands, Buick has quietly put together a relatively strong lineup of premium crossovers. The compact Envision, for example, was overhauled for the 2021 model year and is now cheaper than the model it replaced and is far more attractive to look at. And at the top of the lineup, the mid-size three-row Buick Enclave was given a facelift for the 2022 model year, including handsome new styling, interior upgrades, and a new Sport Touring Package.
Ford Is Selling Twice As Many Mavericks As Its Nearest Competitor
Ford appears to be getting its money's worth out of the Maverick truck. Recently, the brand launched the off-road focused Tremor package for the popular small truck, something that's sure to make it even more popular, and we know further down the line, the ICE and hybrid variants will be joined by an electric Maverick Lightning.
Nissan Dealer Selling Marked-Up Z For Over Double The Price
UPDATE: Nissan has responded with the following statement: "We are aware of the strong demand for the limited-edition Nissan Z Proto Spec. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) are determined after extensive research to provide the right value proposition for the customer, however, the final price of a vehicle is determined by the selling dealer."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First New Nissan Z Crash Caused By Dealer Employee Drifting In A Parking Lot
Whenever there is an "it car" there is a natural progression of news. It starts with rumors, concepts, test mules, prototypes, and then inches toward production, deliveries, and then the first crash. Yes, the new 2023 Nissan Z has crashed, and pretty severely, not by the new owner but by the dealership responsible for selling the car.
Feds Push Hyundai Around On Its New EV Factory
Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, far fewer electric vehicles will qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That's because the final version of the bill includes a clause that vehicles need to be assembled in North America. This instantly rules out South Korean-built EVs like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. But likely not for very long.
Famous BMW Tuner Hands Lamborghini Urus An 830 HP Mega-Upgrade
If you're looking for a rapid SUV with an exotic badge, there are several options to choose from. Aston Martin's DBX707 is a fine choice, but if you're looking for something Italian, the Lamborghini Urus is the one to have until the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue arrives. In anticipation of that, the Raging Bull recently unveiled the Urus Performante, a more hardcore version with 657 horsepower and a Rally Mode.
First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4s Arrive In America
We will be the first to admit the Monterey Car Week series of events is challenging to cover. There are dozens of events going on simultaneously in multiple locations around the vast Monterey area, meaning private events like the delivery of the first two Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 models may have slipped under the radar. But after we saw the images rolling in of these two retro hybrid supercars, we had to give this V12 duo an extra dose of fame.
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT Preparing To Defend Its Nurburgring Crown
We're big fans of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT. Associate Editor Ian Wright recently called it the perfect car for any occasion. Chatting in the office, he further stated that it was a hill he was willing to die on. We haven't heard from Ian in a few days, so we should probably start searching the hills near his house.
Watch How The World's Smallest Overlander Was Built And Tested
There's no shortage of off-road camper conversions out there. Our favorite is the Toyota Tacozilla, even though the Japanese brand decided against putting it into production. The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Camper is also epic, but it costs $250,000 and is pretty large and hard to park. What to do if you have limited money and parking space?
Acura Says Its Type S EVs Will Be Exciting And Engaging
Acura recently announced that combustion would continue to be a part of its operations for some time, and when the shift to electrified vehicles takes place, hybrids will be skipped and the brand will jump straight into EVs. We can see evidence of the premium automaker's intentions with its new Precision EV concept. These EVs will be underpinned by General Motors' Ultium battery technology to begin with, and Honda's upcoming e:Architecture platform will join the fray later, with both Acura and GM set to benefit from it. Acura's first car on this platform is planned to arrive in 2026.
2023 Koenigsegg CC850 First Look Review: Instant Icon
To celebrate two decades of engineering ingenuity since the CC8S arrived, Koenigsegg revealed the spectacular new CC850 - another hypercar that introduces technologies that have never been seen before. In this case, the magic lies in the Engage Shift System (ESS) gearbox that is effectively a gated manual and automatic in one. Being a Koenigsegg, the CC850 has many other talents beyond its outrageous gearbox. It makes 1,353 horsepower from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 borrowed from the Jesko, and its sensational design was inspired by the CC8S that started it all. The CC850 is another groundbreaking hypercar from possibly the most audacious automaker on the planet and an instant icon before the first one has even been delivered.
CarBuzz.com
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0