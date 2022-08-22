LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Siena College poll shows that New Yorkers are 27% more satisfied with life than a year ago, while 33% are less satisfied than they were a year ago and 39% are as satisfied today as they were a year ago. According to the poll, 62.8% of New Yorkers are satisfied with life overall.

