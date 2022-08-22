Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Names released in Thruway van crash in Greene County
ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B. Victims:. Antoinette Roper, 63, of Jamaica. Transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Sarah...
cnyhomepage.com
13 injured after Thruway van crash in Greene County
ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens. After an investigation, police found that a 14-passenger van lost control,...
cnyhomepage.com
Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city
The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
cnyhomepage.com
Pat Ryan wins NY-19 special election
KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Democrat Pat Ryan has won the U.S. House District 19 Special Election. Ryan received over 51 % of the vote with 95% of polling places reporting, defeating Republican Marc Molinaro for the seat. Ryan will now finish out Antonio Delgado’s term, who resigned his position...
cnyhomepage.com
Siena College poll: New Yorkers’ life satisfaction
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Siena College poll shows that New Yorkers are 27% more satisfied with life than a year ago, while 33% are less satisfied than they were a year ago and 39% are as satisfied today as they were a year ago. According to the poll, 62.8% of New Yorkers are satisfied with life overall.
cnyhomepage.com
Empire State Weekly: The impacts of student loan forgiveness
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, the Biden Administration’s forgiveness of student loans has had an impact on borrowers and higher education. The administration’s forgiveness plan forgives ten thousand dollars of federal student loan debt, with up to twenty thousand dollars of forgiveness available for Pell Grant recipients.
