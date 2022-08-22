The California Legislature has approved a new bill to help hospitals and medical facilities respond quicker to public health crises. SB 979 relaxes insurance restrictions for patients seeking treatment outside of their network coverage areas, ensuring they get medical coverage wherever an emergency hits. North Bay Senator Bill Dodd, who authored the bill, said in a statement “When a public emergency strikes, hospitals need to be able to respond, adapting to fast-changing conditions to serve patients as quickly as possible. This bill will help them do that.” The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO