richlandsource.com
Open Source: Why are there so many weeds along Trimble Avenue in Mansfield?
Reader questions: Several years ago when Trimble Road was widened, it looked so nice through that area. Between Marion Avenue and Cook Road now looks awful. Who is charged with maintaining the mowing/trimming along the curb line? There's even weeds and grass growing out of sewer grates which can't be healthy for the system. Before that section where all of the medical offices are, it appears that individual tenants along there maintain in front of their business. There are many streets around town that have that same problem and always wondered why Mansfield lets it get that way.
richlandsource.com
Autumn silhouette contest begins at Crawford Park District
BUCYRUS -- This fall hikers should continue to be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all six of the parks of the Crawford Park District. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email (webmaster@crawfordparkdistrict.org) or messenger.
richlandsource.com
Gallery: Mansfield Senior 42, North Canton Hoover 29
Hoover visited Mansfield Senior Friday night at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field in Mansfield, OH. (Photos by Daniel Melograna/Photographer)
richlandsource.com
Ashland County commissioners accept $600,000 donation for new dog shelter
ASHLAND — The treasurer of the nonprofit spearheading construction of Ashland County’s new dog shelter had to double check who to write a $600,000 check out to on Thursday morning. “Is that made out to Ashland County Commissioners?” said Bill Harvey, treasurer of Homeward Bound Dog Shelter of...
richlandsource.com
Galion City Schools awarded 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants
GALION – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, in conjunction with Galion City Schools, has been awarded a continuation of both 21st Century Community Learning Center grants for Galion’s elementary schools (the Primary and Intermediate buildings, collectively) and Galion Middle School, as well as a grant for Galion High School in the amount of $200,000 per year, for a total of $600,000.
richlandsource.com
William Doerrer Harkins
Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Tuesday, August 24 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 6th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
richlandsource.com
GOAL Digital Academy Welcomes New Staff
MANSFIELD — With the start of the 2022/2023 school year, GOAL Digital Academy is excited to announce the hire of 9 new staff members within the organization. Introductions to the new staff follow in alphabetical order by last name:
richlandsource.com
GoFundMe raises money for hospitalized Mansfield teen
MANSFIELD – A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a Mansfield teen hospitalized after a one-car crash last week. Garrett Kallerson, 16, was a passenger in the vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and tree.
richlandsource.com
Newark's initial push dashes Mt. Vernon's hopes
Newark stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 35-34 victory against Mt. Vernon during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Newark a 28-14 lead over Mt. Vernon.
richlandsource.com
Trimble Road resurfacing project to begin Aug. 25
MANSFIELD -- An asphalt resurfacing project on Trimble Road, from Walker Lake Road to State Route 39 in Madison Township, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Richland County Engineer Adam Gove. Construction is anticipated to take two weeks, depending on weather.
richlandsource.com
Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
wtuz.com
Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put
Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
richlandsource.com
AirPower History Tour: World War II aircraft arrive in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Jacques Robitaille loves the moment when a World War II veteran walks up to a B-24 Liberator or one of the other vintage aircraft. "The biggest thrill we get is when a World War II veteran comes up to the plane. It's fewer and far between these days. But we do get the opportunity sometimes.
richlandsource.com
Fast pass: Port Clinton moves in front quickly to dismiss Rossford
Port Clinton made a quick edge stand up in a 58-51 victory against Rossford in Ohio high school football on August 26. The first quarter gave Port Clinton a 30-7 lead over Rossford.
richlandsource.com
Williams promoted to vice president at Mechanics Bank
MANSFIELD – Mark Masters, President and CEO of Mechanics Bank, has announced the promotion of Angie Williams to Vice President, Lead Branch Manager. Williams joined Mechanics in 1999 as a Customer Service Representative and has served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including Assistant Branch Manager, Branch Manager, and in her current role as Lead Branch Manager.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: When will U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield be complete
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. ==============================================
richlandsource.com
Calvert rolls like thunder over Monroeville
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Calvert broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 35-8 explosion on Monroeville in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The first quarter gave Calvert a 20-0 lead over Monroeville.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Richwood North Union drops a goose egg on North Lewisburg Triad
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Richwood North Union stopped North Lewisburg Triad to the tune of a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Richwood North Union drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over North Lewisburg Triad after the...
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
