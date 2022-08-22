ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Open Source: Why are there so many weeds along Trimble Avenue in Mansfield?

Reader questions: Several years ago when Trimble Road was widened, it looked so nice through that area. Between Marion Avenue and Cook Road now looks awful. Who is charged with maintaining the mowing/trimming along the curb line? There's even weeds and grass growing out of sewer grates which can't be healthy for the system. Before that section where all of the medical offices are, it appears that individual tenants along there maintain in front of their business. There are many streets around town that have that same problem and always wondered why Mansfield lets it get that way.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Autumn silhouette contest begins at Crawford Park District

BUCYRUS -- This fall hikers should continue to be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all six of the parks of the Crawford Park District. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email (webmaster@crawfordparkdistrict.org) or messenger.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion City Schools awarded 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants

GALION – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, in conjunction with Galion City Schools, has been awarded a continuation of both 21st Century Community Learning Center grants for Galion’s elementary schools (the Primary and Intermediate buildings, collectively) and Galion Middle School, as well as a grant for Galion High School in the amount of $200,000 per year, for a total of $600,000.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

William Doerrer Harkins

Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Tuesday, August 24 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 6th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GOAL Digital Academy Welcomes New Staff

MANSFIELD — With the start of the 2022/2023 school year, GOAL Digital Academy is excited to announce the hire of 9 new staff members within the organization. Introductions to the new staff follow in alphabetical order by last name:
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GoFundMe raises money for hospitalized Mansfield teen

MANSFIELD – A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a Mansfield teen hospitalized after a one-car crash last week. Garrett Kallerson, 16, was a passenger in the vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and tree.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Newark's initial push dashes Mt. Vernon's hopes

Newark stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 35-34 victory against Mt. Vernon during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Newark a 28-14 lead over Mt. Vernon.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Trimble Road resurfacing project to begin Aug. 25

MANSFIELD -- An asphalt resurfacing project on Trimble Road, from Walker Lake Road to State Route 39 in Madison Township, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Richland County Engineer Adam Gove. Construction is anticipated to take two weeks, depending on weather.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put

Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
DOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

AirPower History Tour: World War II aircraft arrive in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Jacques Robitaille loves the moment when a World War II veteran walks up to a B-24 Liberator or one of the other vintage aircraft. "The biggest thrill we get is when a World War II veteran comes up to the plane. It's fewer and far between these days. But we do get the opportunity sometimes.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Williams promoted to vice president at Mechanics Bank

MANSFIELD – Mark Masters, President and CEO of Mechanics Bank, has announced the promotion of Angie Williams to Vice President, Lead Branch Manager. Williams joined Mechanics in 1999 as a Customer Service Representative and has served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including Assistant Branch Manager, Branch Manager, and in her current role as Lead Branch Manager.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Calvert rolls like thunder over Monroeville

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Calvert broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 35-8 explosion on Monroeville in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The first quarter gave Calvert a 20-0 lead over Monroeville.
MONROEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE

Community Policy