Read full article on original website
Related
KGMI
Efforts to eradicate European green crabs continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The effort to eradicate European green crabs from Washington waters continues. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says more than 138,000 of the invasive crabs have been removed so far this year. The crabs are thought to have arrived in Puget Sound in the late...
KGMI
“Viking Night” returns for WWU athletics
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Western Washington University’s athletic department will host “Viking Night” on Friday, September 23rd at Bellingham Golf & Country Club. The dinner and auction to help raise funds for student-athlete scholarships will be back in-person for the first time in three years. This year’s...
KGMI
City Council to hold meeting on Hundred Acre Wood
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing this Monday, August 29th, on a draft master plan to preserve and improve the Hundred Acre Wood. The plan includes goals, allowed uses and strategies for the 112-acre park also known as the Chuckanut Community Forest. Those...
KGMI
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGMI
Lynden man arrested after robbery at Walmart
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Lynden man has been arrested following a chaotic robbery at Walmart. BPD said that officers were called to the store around 5:30 Wednesday night after the suspect smashed a secure display case and stole a shotgun. He then used the gun to try and break...
Comments / 0