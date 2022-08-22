Read full article on original website
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CAR BURGLARIES IN BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County authorities are asking for help in identifying two people that may be involved in a recent rash of car burglaries in Brenham. Police on Friday released images of two men considered to be persons of interest in approximately 20 vehicle burglaries around town during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
kwhi.com
10 BUNDLES OF COCAINE SEIZED IN FAYETTE COUNTY DRUG BUST
A San Antonio man was arrested on Tuesday after being caught with 10 bundles of cocaine. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Drug Interdiction Officer David Smith stopped a 2006 Ford passenger car for a traffic violation. The stop occurred around noon on I-10 at Mile Marker 663 near...
kwhi.com
SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Snellville, Georgia man was arrested early Friday morning after music was playing in a car too loudly. Brenham Police report that early Friday at 12:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was dispatched to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle playing music loudly. Officer Marburger located the vehicle and observed that it was filled with smoke and smelled the strong odor of burnt marijuana when the window was rolled down. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and marijuana was located. Passenger, Jonathon Norman, 18 of Snellville, Georgia was found to be in possession of marijuana and took ownership of the marijuana found inside the vehicle. Norman was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE LOOKNG FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY
The Navasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two suspects that broke into a local barbecue restaurant. The burglary occurred at Best Things Smoking located at 1221 La Salle Street in Navasota. The owner, Mark McGinty, told police that sometime after 4am Sunday morning...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER FAYETTE CO. PURSUIT
A Bastrop man is in the hospital for injuries suffered after a chase Tuesday morning in La Grange. Around 7:45 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit attempted to stop a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze on FM 609 near Business 71 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to pull over for deputies and continued to Highway 71, traveling westbound towards Smithville.
wtaw.com
Two Bryan Men Jailed On A Combined 20 Charges Includes Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity
Two Bryan men who have a combined nine visits to the Brazos County jail in the last 12 months are now being held on a combined 20 charges. 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams, who has been in jail since April…and 20 year old Frederick Parnell…who returned the week before last, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and vehicle burglaries.
KBTX.com
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested two men involved with a string of car burglaries dating back to March. Around 20 incidents were collected by College Station Police all in the same area of south College Station around Barron Road and Longmire Drive. 20-year-old Frederick Farnell and 19-year-old...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire
Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway. The fire had been burning for some time before it was discovered and the house was a total loss.
KBTX.com
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home fire, death
RICHARDS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire and death that happened Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to a mobile home in the 7300 block of CR 232 in Richards. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but only one was able to get out, according to the sheriff’s office.
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
kwhi.com
COLUMBUS POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING
Columbus police are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting late Tuesday night of a Houston man. The Columbus Police Department responded around 11:15 p.m. to the area of Rampart and Bonham Streets to a report of gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man unresponsive near the roadway in the 1000 block of Bonham Street.
kwhi.com
NO INJURIES AFTER SMALL AIRCRAFT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING BEHIND NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL
A small glider aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Friday afternoon behind Navasota High School, according to Navasota ISD. The school district said in a Facebook post that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and classes were not impacted. The Navasota Police and Fire...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
