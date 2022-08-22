ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Shoots Back At Shannon Sharpe & Fans Following Nets Decision

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to stay together, despite KD demanding a trade just a couple of months ago. The Nets clearly didn't like the trades that were being offered, and in the end, they decided to keep the entire roster together for at least one more season.
NBA
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Could Get A New Role With The Nets

Ben Simmons has yet to play a single game for the Brooklyn Nets, although that is certainly going to change this upcoming season. Simmons has told people like Stephen A. Smith that he feels ready to play, and after being cleared for 3-on-3 basketball, it is looking likely that Simmons will even be ready in time for the first game of the Nets' season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy