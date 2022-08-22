Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Shoots Back At Shannon Sharpe & Fans Following Nets Decision
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to stay together, despite KD demanding a trade just a couple of months ago. The Nets clearly didn't like the trades that were being offered, and in the end, they decided to keep the entire roster together for at least one more season.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He And Michael Jordan Dominated When They Played Together: "I Was On A Team With MJ And We Didn’t Lose A Game...”
As two of the best basketball players ever, it is every fan's dream to see LeBron James and Michael Jordan take the court together. Unfortunately, it won't be happening anytime soon, given the age gap between the two superstars. But it doesn't mean the scenario hasn't already happened before. According...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal
Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood.
NBC Sports
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
realitytitbit.com
Draymond and Hazel swap Green for wedding white as couple romantically tie knot
This weekend The Golden State Warriors enjoyed the wedding of the century for their teammate Draymond Green as he tied the knot with his wife, Hazel Renee in a star-studded wedding, where she went from being in white to being a Green!. Many of Green’s NBA colleagues attended the wedding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Lakers not interested in rumored reunion with 1 former player
There will be no Hollywood ending for one ex-Los Angeles Lakers player. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Lakers are not interested in taking back big man Julius Randle from the New York Knicks. Randle, a 2021 All-Star, was drafted by the Lakers in 2014 and spent the first four years of his NBA career with them.
Sixers star James Harden posts more pictures of summer workouts
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has already put together a Hall of Fame worthy career, accomplishing almost everything an NBA star can. The one thing missing from his resume: an NBA championship. Harden has gotten close before with the Houston Rockets. And he was on a very talented team with...
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield would make the Lakers a contender
The Lakers could make a run toward another title if they trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The Los Angeles Lakers made a move to acquire Patrick Beverley earlier this week, but expectations are that the team is not done making tweaks to the roster in advance of the start of the 2022-23 season.
Warriors Owner Reacts to Possibility of Buying Angels
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked about buying the Angels from Arte Moreno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Draymond Green Reveals Prediction For Next Season
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is optimistic about next season
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Could Get A New Role With The Nets
Ben Simmons has yet to play a single game for the Brooklyn Nets, although that is certainly going to change this upcoming season. Simmons has told people like Stephen A. Smith that he feels ready to play, and after being cleared for 3-on-3 basketball, it is looking likely that Simmons will even be ready in time for the first game of the Nets' season.
Western Conference Team Reportedly Interested In Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Comments / 1