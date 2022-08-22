Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER TAILGATE FUNDRAISER MARKS BEGINNING OF FOOTBALL SEASON
Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham drew large crowds Thursday night for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Tailgate Party. The event brought out hundreds to show their support for local schools and their favorite sports teams while raising money for Chamber programs. Guests enjoyed a tailgate-style dinner, tables...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM NATIONAL BANK DONATES $1,000 TO BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM
A local bank has contributed to the Brenham Heritage Museum as it makes ongoing preparations for the reopening of the historic Post Office building in downtown. This week, the bank donated $1,000 to the museum. The museum is anticipated to welcome back visitors later this summer after undergoing extensive renovations.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER HOLDING 3RD ANNUAL “AIRING OF THE QUILTS”
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to their third annual “Airing of the Quilts.”. The “Airing of the Quilts” is going to be held on Saturday, September 10, from 10am-3pm on Main Street in Chappell Hill. The event features special exhibits, patriotic quilts,...
kwhi.com
‘CLEAR THE SHELTERS’ SATURDAY AT BRENHAM PET ADOPTION CENTER
Families looking to make a difference in the life of an animal at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center have a great opportunity to do so this weekend. The “Clear the Shelters” adoption event will take place at the adoption center tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter will offer fee-waived adoptions, snow cones, giveaways and a dog trainer onsite.
kwhi.com
BRYANS GIFT ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP FOR BLINN STUDENTS FROM WASHINGTON CO.
More than 50 years ago, Chip Bryan earned a scholarship when he attended Blinn College. Bryan and his wife Sharon have now paid it forward with a new endowed scholarship benefitting Washington County students. The Bryans, from Washington County, gifted the scholarship to the Blinn College Foundation. The Foundation oversees...
kwhi.com
FINAL NAVASOTA ‘SOUNDS OF SUMMER’ CONCERT FRIDAY
The “Sounds of Summer” concert series in downtown Navasota concludes tomorrow (Friday) night. The Tejano group Ser Fiel will entertain crowds on the grounds of Navasota City Hall, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Entry to the concert is free. Guests can also look forward to food and drink vendors,...
kwhi.com
‘THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW’ SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN BRENHAM
Local and area residents will be able to buy, sell and trade firearms this weekend at “The Real Texas Gun Show” in Brenham. The gun show will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fireman’s Training Center.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
kwhi.com
BLINN BECOMES NATIONAL CENTER FOR CONSTRUCTION EDUCATION ACCREDITED TRAINING SPONSOR
The Blinn College District’s welding and construction trades programs have been recognized for their expertise and commitment to excellence by being designated a National Center for Construction Education (NCCER) Accredited Training Sponsor (ATS). This status allows Blinn to offer more dual credit opportunities to area high schools, preparing students...
kwhi.com
BRIANNAS FINE SALAD DRESSINGS CELEBRATING 40 YEARS
BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings in Brenham celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Founded in 1982 as the Del Sol Food Company, BRIANNAS started as a small, family-owned operation out of Austin, moving to Chappell Hill in 1984. It established headquarters in Brenham in 2006 and expanded operations in 2019 with the addition of a global warehouse and distribution center.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BACK-TO-SCHOOL STUDENT MEAL RATES
Brenham ISD’s director of child nutrition services will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Kasandra Davis will discuss back-to-school meal rates for students. The program can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM 101.7...
kwhi.com
ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICERS TO THE RESCUE
Recently, Brenham Animal Control received a call from Scott Martin out of College Station. He was upset because his elderly parents who live on Highway 290 in Washington County needed help. Their large elderly dog Grizzly, a sheepdog mix, had gotten himself stuck in the mud of a dried-up pond. After calming him down and getting the information for his parents, Animal Control called Officers Meagan Mc Carrell and Lauren Roese, who were out finishing up a prior call. They immediately jumped to action and notified Cheri Martin, the mother of Scott Martin, that they were on their way.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. CLERK REMINDS PROPERTY OWNERS OF FREE FRAUD ALERT PROGRAM
The Washington County Clerk’s Office invites local property owners to sign up for a free program that can notify them of possible property fraud. County Clerk Beth Rothermel says 322 people to date have signed up for the service, which is offered through a partnership between the county and Edoc Technologies. The program notifies users within 24 hours of when a deed, mortgage, lien or other land record with their registered name on it is recorded into the county’s official public records.
kwhi.com
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM TO PERFORM WATER SYSTEM MAINTENANCE BEGINNING SEPT. 1
The City of Brenham public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system beginning next month. From September 1-30, the system will adjust from using chloramine to free chlorine. The city says the conversion is for routine maintenance and is designed to sustain clean water and minimize the potential for harmful bacteria in the water system. While there are no signs of bacteriological contamination in the water system, the maintenance period will be used to prevent nitrifying bacteria and biofilm from forming.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD ADOPTS REAPPRAISAL PLAN
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors adopted the 2023-24 reappraisal plan on Tuesday. Appraisal districts are required to have a biennial reappraisal plan, which lays out certain activities that must be performed when reappraisals are done. Those activities include defining market areas, identifying and updating property characteristics affecting value in market areas, and applying conclusions from an appraisal model to individual properties.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
kwhi.com
HOG SPLASH MUD VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SATURDAY IN SNOOK
Dozens of people will be rolling around in the mud tomorrow (Saturday) during Hospice Brazos Valley’s 11th Annual Hog Splash Mud Volleyball Tournament in Snook. Teams of 8-10 players will begin play at 9 a.m. at Slovacek’s Sausage, duking it out in pits that are dug out of the dirt and filled knee-deep with water.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM SANITATION RATES COULD GO UP
Sanitation customers in Brenham may see their rates go up. In a letter sent out this week to customers, City of Brenham Public Works Director Dane Rau said the city received a request from Brannon Industrial Group (BIG) about needed rate increases across the board, averaging 13-15 percent, for residential and commercial sanitation services, which include collection, disposal and recycling services.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
