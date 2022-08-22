Holy Ghost Prep One of Several Philadelphia Area Private Schools Upgrading Their Campuses

The Bensalem school is planning on upgrading its track and soccer field in the spring. Image via iStock.

Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem is one of many local private schools looking to spend millions on campus upgrades. Todd Romero wrote about the planned expansions for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Throughout the Philadelphia area, private schools are beginning to spend a pretty penny on projects that will enhance or expand their infrastructure. Holy Ghost Prep, a Catholic college-preparatory school in Bucks County, is planning allocate funds to upgrade its track and soccer field in the near future.

A turf field, new lights and bleacher seating are just some of the aspects of the proposed updates.The prestigious school is know for their sports teams, so an addition like this is being seen as a necessity to the school.

Fundraising for the project is currently being collected by various means. According to school officials and others involved in the project, groundbreaking should be taking place by next spring.