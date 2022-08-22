ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Holy Ghost Prep One of Several Philadelphia Area Private Schools Upgrading Their Campuses

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skgFt_0hQXq6Bk00
The Bensalem school is planning on upgrading its track and soccer field in the spring.Image via iStock.

Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem is one of many local private schools looking to spend millions on campus upgrades. Todd Romero wrote about the planned expansions for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Throughout the Philadelphia area, private schools are beginning to spend a pretty penny on projects that will enhance or expand their infrastructure. Holy Ghost Prep, a Catholic college-preparatory school in Bucks County, is planning allocate funds to upgrade its track and soccer field in the near future.

A turf field, new lights and bleacher seating are just some of the aspects of the proposed updates.The prestigious school is know for their sports teams, so an addition like this is being seen as a necessity to the school.

Fundraising for the project is currently being collected by various means. According to school officials and others involved in the project, groundbreaking should be taking place by next spring.

Read more about the additions to the Bensalem private school in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Some parents scrambling after 2 West Philadelphia schools announce closings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- School starts Monday in Philadelphia and right now, some parents are scrambling to find a school for their children. A universal charter school in West Philadelphia will close for good and another will do the same after the upcoming school year. Thousands of families are scrambling to re-enroll their kids into a school after the closing of two West Philadelphia charter schools.Many tell CBS3 they're frustrated and need answers before what is supposed to be the first day of class on Monday. "They were not given any resources," Kahalesha Chiaholo, mother of a first grader at Daroff Charter School,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bensalem Township, PA
Education
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparatory School#Holy Ghost#K12#Catholic
CBS Philly

International cybercriminals steal millions from Delaware County school district in elaborate scheme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, school is set to start in the Chester Upland School District. Everything is ready - classrooms, chalk, books. Everything you need, except $3 million stolen by a cybercriminal.Federal authorities are searching for the cybercriminal who stole $13 million from the Chester Upland School District of which $10 million were later recovered.  "This is one of the poorest school districts in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney, said. The theft was the result of an elaborate scheme.  First, the criminal hacked into the school district's email account, then, emailed the State Budget Office...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Hidden City Philadelphia

A New Life for a Towering Figure in Germantown

By Germantown standards, the eight-story building at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue is a high rise. “The views from the upper floors are uncommon for the neighborhood,” acknowledged Scott Woodruff, director of architecture at Designblendz. It was constructed in 1898 as a two-story building for the Germantown Trust Company, which expanded the building with a vertical addition in 1929. The architect was Arthur Brockie, a Germantown native whose projects included homes, a banks, and the Sedgeley Club Boathouse on Kelly Drive. 20 years later the building became the home of the C. A. Rowell Department Store. Architect Herbert Beidler gave it the Georgian Revival facade it still has today, with a chiseled “C. A. Rowell” over the entrance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 dead, 2 others shot at Powelton Village

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for killing two men and injuring two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza

Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Long-Term Montco Detective Hunts Down Quiet Retirement

Retiring Det. Michael Altieri (in powder-blue shirt) with the Montgomery County Commissioners. Det. Michael Altieri has retired from public service in Montgomery County after 26 years of work in law enforcement. Dan Sokil ID’ed Altieri’s career accomplishments in the Main Line Media News. Altieri, a Norristown High School...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy