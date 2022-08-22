ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IA

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Friday night crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday night after running through a red light and crashing into a truck at 27th and Cornhusker. The name of the motorcyclist was not available Saturday morning. According to investigators, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway around...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Sheriff’s office probes car-train collision

Two people were injured Thursday night in an accident involving a Union Pacific train, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, about 2 1/2 miles west of North Bend. A gray 2022 Nissan...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Search warrants executed in Montgomery County; three people arrested

(Montgomery Co.) As a result of two separate narcotic investigations, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants and arrested three individuals. On Thursday, at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 115 N 4th Avenue in Villisca. As a result of the warrant, 44-year-old Justin James Smith of Villisca was arrested and charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Smith was held on $100,000 bond. 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry of Villisca was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment. Gentry was held on $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, IA
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Modale, IA
Omaha, NE
Accidents
kfornow.com

Otoe County Body Identified

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County

(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velasquez
News Channel Nebraska

Car hits bull on Highway 2

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Surprise truck inspections held in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County today. NSP said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team did 47 vehicle inspections and the troopers gave a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Harley Davidson
KETV.com

Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge

OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KETV.com

Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Firefighters battle weather and house fire in north Omaha

Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Omaha Wednesday night near Florence Boulevard and Lothrup Street. Responders had to face the warm weather in tandem. Those on scene say they had to bring in a second crew to relieve the first responders. Omaha Fire says the flames were difficult...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy