Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Friday night crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday night after running through a red light and crashing into a truck at 27th and Cornhusker. The name of the motorcyclist was not available Saturday morning. According to investigators, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway around...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office probes car-train collision
Two people were injured Thursday night in an accident involving a Union Pacific train, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, about 2 1/2 miles west of North Bend. A gray 2022 Nissan...
Search warrants executed in Montgomery County; three people arrested
(Montgomery Co.) As a result of two separate narcotic investigations, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants and arrested three individuals. On Thursday, at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 115 N 4th Avenue in Villisca. As a result of the warrant, 44-year-old Justin James Smith of Villisca was arrested and charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Smith was held on $100,000 bond. 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry of Villisca was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment. Gentry was held on $2,000 bond.
KETV.com
Lincoln, Omaha first responders honor fallen officer with blood drives
LINCOLN, Neb. — Friday marks two years since Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera was shot — he died 12 days later. His family says he stayed alive that long thanks to blood donations. Today, the Lincoln Fire Department held a blood drive in his honor. It's part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Otoe County Body Identified
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits bull on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
Surprise truck inspections held in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County today. NSP said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team did 47 vehicle inspections and the troopers gave a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge
OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest 18-year-old man in relation to shooting at Casey's Convenience Store
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to a shooting on Aug. 20 at a Casey's Convenience Store. Dominic Gomez was taken into custody Thursday for first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. The incident...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
Montgomery County Man arrested on Page County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak on Thursday in the 2400 block on North 8th Street on a Page County warrant for failure to appear. Officers transported Phelps to the Montgomery County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest man for first-degree assault in relation to stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in relation to a stabbing at a Lincoln apartment complex on Tuesday, according to Lincoln police. Anthony Rouch was taken into custody for first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Officers responded to a fight...
KETV.com
Firefighters battle weather and house fire in north Omaha
Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Omaha Wednesday night near Florence Boulevard and Lothrup Street. Responders had to face the warm weather in tandem. Those on scene say they had to bring in a second crew to relieve the first responders. Omaha Fire says the flames were difficult...
Comments / 1