(Montgomery Co.) As a result of two separate narcotic investigations, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants and arrested three individuals. On Thursday, at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 115 N 4th Avenue in Villisca. As a result of the warrant, 44-year-old Justin James Smith of Villisca was arrested and charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Smith was held on $100,000 bond. 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry of Villisca was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment. Gentry was held on $2,000 bond.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO