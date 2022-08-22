ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bristol Press

CCSU football excited about offensive depth as Week 1 approaches

NEW BRITAIN – The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are just over a week away from their trip to UConn for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After a 4-7 campaign in 2021, the Blue Devils have made a concerted effort this offseason to make sure they get off to a better start than a season ago when they won just one game through the first seven weeks.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Scot Wenzel re-hired as boys basketball coach at Newington High School

NEWINGTON – Five years removed from stepping down as the boys basketball coach at Newington High School, Scot Wenzel will find himself back in the saddle at his old stomping grounds this fall. In a press releases sent out last week, Newington Athletic Director Christopher Meyers announced the reunion...
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

2022 Summer Youth Athletic Program finished its last tournament games

BRISTOL – Formerly known as the Roberto Clemente Youth Baseball League, the 2022 Summer Youth Athletic Program finished its last tournament games in both baseball and basketball recently. The program has been operated and organized through the Bristol Police Department’s Community Relations Division. The initiative takes place through seven...
BRISTOL, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT

A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Bristol Press

Mayor's Back-to-School Pencil Hunt kicks off school season

BRISTOL – With six age groups of over 50 registered children each, Muzzy Field played host to the fifth annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Pencil Hunt as a celebration to get back into the school season and provide some needed supplies to area families. “It’s one of those things where...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Kickball tournament coming to Muzzy Field

BRISTOL – PYVOT, a young professionals group affiliated with the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, is organizing a kickball tournament at Muzzy Field Sept. 17 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The tournament will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city’s historic baseball...
BRISTOL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s First Mutual Savings Bank Opens in Hartford

On June 1, 1819, Governor Oliver Wolcott Jr. approved a legislative charter for the Society for Savings in Hartford—the first mutual savings bank in the state. Philanthropic businessmen organized the bank to help the working class set aside funds for their financial needs—it lasted almost 175 years before a merger in 1992.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Did You Get Maced at the Pearl Jam Show in Hartford in 1996?

Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands, and I've been lucky enough to see them every time they've played here in Connecticut. The only PJ show that I didn't enjoy was at the Meadows Music Theater (Xfinity Theater) in Hartford on October 2, 1996. Why? Because I couldn't open my eyes or breathe very well, I got hit with pepper spray/mace from Hartford Police Officers trying to control the crowd. You too?
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

FRIDAY FICKS: Riding on the surface of the sun

I rode my bike on the surface of the sun. The heat index was well over 100 degrees on the day The Tour Of The Litchfield Hills was recently held. The National Weather Service rolled out a heat advisory with stern admonitions to remain in air-conditioned rooms and avoid the sun.
LITCHFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps names PVAC Proud award winners

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named the July and August recipients of its PVAC Proud award, which honors a business or member of the community that goes "above and beyond" to help the town. Bonnie Doughty-Jenkins, president of the PVAC Board of Directors, said that the...
PLYMOUTH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE

