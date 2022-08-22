Read full article on original website
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
North Plains Groundwater Conservation District helping farmer use less groundwater
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Moisture matters when growing a corn crop. Corn requires between 18 to 30 inches of water per year pending weather conditions and location. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how a demonstration program overseen by the North Plains Groundwater Conservation District is helping one local farmer use less groundwater while continuing production.
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
House Fire: Mom wakes up to fire in living room, gets her kids out safely
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo family got an early wake up call when their house caught on fire. The fire at 4721 Buffalo Trail started around 5:20 a.m. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the mom woke up to smoke and flames in the living room. The couch...
Amarillo organization opening sober living facility to help those in recovery
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A foundation that specializes in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction is taking ownership of a property in Amarillo formally owned by a ministry to open a sober living facility. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found the country is...
Fair weather for Friday night football
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - High school football is here and the weather will be pleasant for the start of the season. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 80s and low 90s before games get going this evening. Temperatures around game time will start in the 80s but eventually cool into the 70s nearing the 10PM hour.
Woman Demolishes 72oz Steak Challenge In Amarillo, Texas
I stumbled upon this video on YouTube yesterday, and I had to share it with you, mainly because I was in awe of how much food this tiny woman could put down. I've seen many men on YouTube fail miserably at this specific challenge. A competitive eater who goes by...
It's a boy! Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family. Davis Anthony Wille was born at 11:01 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz. and is 19.25 inches long. Davis' dad, Tyler, is the local sales manager at ABC 7. Davis and his mother, Dusty, are...
Tires popped on multiple vehicles by metal jutting from road near I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews are out near Amarillo's downtown interchange after a piece of metal near a road seam caused multiple flat tires along the way. The Texas Department of Transportation said a piece of the southbound lanes of I-27 out of downtown Amarillo near 15th would be closed due to an "exposed bridge joint."
The Amarillo Pioneer
Early Morning Fire Burns Sixth Street Business
An early morning fire burned Texas Ivy Antiques, a shop on Amarillo’s historic sixth street. According to a Facebook post by Texas Ivy Antiques director Dora Meroney, nobody was hurt in the fire as nobody was in the building when the fire occurred. Meroney also noted in her post that the fire was “not a total loss” and that they are planning to reopen once they can get a room in the shop up and running.
Semi hauling hay overturns near downtown I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation said the ramps at the I-40 westbound and I-27 northbound interchange have reopened. An overturned semi has closed I-40 westbound to I-27 northbound ramps while emergency crews work the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed. ABC...
Google Reviews: Worst Whataburgers in Texas are in Austin; Where do Amarillo's rank?
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texans love Whataburger. But that love can be lost, depending on where you buy them. Austin has the worst Whataburgers in the state, according to an analysis of Google data by the San Antonio Express-News. The newspaper "chewed" their way through Google reviews for seven...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run at Georgia and I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run at Georgia and I-40. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Titan hit a man who was on the median. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo
Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
Missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Family members said 16-year-old Espe Dueñes, legally named Esperanza Barrera, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday at her home near the 4300 block of Hayden. Dueñes is 4' 11" tall and weighs approximately 144...
WT flags at half-staff after alum death in recent homicide
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will be at half-staff Wednesday in commemoration of an alum that died after a shooting earlier this month. According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, Shereena Ann Byington-Webster received her bachelor’s degree at West Texas A&M in 2010. Webster […]
Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
Amarillo man arrested for methamphetamine distribution
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo resident has been charged via criminal complaint for drug possession, according to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court. According to the documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Alex Halissi Bell was charged with “possession with […]
