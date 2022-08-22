ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

North Plains Groundwater Conservation District helping farmer use less groundwater

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Moisture matters when growing a corn crop. Corn requires between 18 to 30 inches of water per year pending weather conditions and location. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how a demonstration program overseen by the North Plains Groundwater Conservation District is helping one local farmer use less groundwater while continuing production.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo

Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
AMARILLO, TX
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Amarillo, TX
Elections
abc7amarillo.com

Fair weather for Friday night football

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - High school football is here and the weather will be pleasant for the start of the season. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 80s and low 90s before games get going this evening. Temperatures around game time will start in the 80s but eventually cool into the 70s nearing the 10PM hour.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

It's a boy! Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family. Davis Anthony Wille was born at 11:01 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz. and is 19.25 inches long. Davis' dad, Tyler, is the local sales manager at ABC 7. Davis and his mother, Dusty, are...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Early Morning Fire Burns Sixth Street Business

An early morning fire burned Texas Ivy Antiques, a shop on Amarillo’s historic sixth street. According to a Facebook post by Texas Ivy Antiques director Dora Meroney, nobody was hurt in the fire as nobody was in the building when the fire occurred. Meroney also noted in her post that the fire was “not a total loss” and that they are planning to reopen once they can get a room in the shop up and running.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Semi hauling hay overturns near downtown I-27, I-40 interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 6:06 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation said the ramps at the I-40 westbound and I-27 northbound interchange have reopened. An overturned semi has closed I-40 westbound to I-27 northbound ramps while emergency crews work the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed. ABC...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run at Georgia and I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run at Georgia and I-40. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Titan hit a man who was on the median. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo

Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Family members said 16-year-old Espe Dueñes, legally named Esperanza Barrera, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday at her home near the 4300 block of Hayden. Dueñes is 4' 11" tall and weighs approximately 144...
AMARILLO, TX
Oxygen

Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man arrested for methamphetamine distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo resident has been charged via criminal complaint for drug possession, according to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court. According to the documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Alex Halissi Bell was charged with “possession with […]
AMARILLO, TX

