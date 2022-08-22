ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

News Channel Nebraska

More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists

MITCHELL, Neb. – The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment

GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New musical acts coming to the Nebraska State Fair

Remembering all the history that goes with the fair and the city where it's held. Periods of showers, thunderstorms forenoon into the evening, Saturday. Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153. Updated: 14 hours ago. It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Eastern Nebraska waking up to storms

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Parts of Nebraska received reprieve from historically dry conditions with thunderstorms overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Having started in central Nebraska, thunderstorm conditions moved eastward, eventually dumping rain on the eastern third before moving onto Iowa. Some areas in east central Nebraska had received over an inch of rain by sunrise. The effect of storms reached from nearly the South Dakota border down to as far as parts of Richardson County, with the northern half of the state receiving the higher rainfall totals.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Disruption in phone service in southeast Nebraska Thursday

FALLS CITY - Southeast Nebraska Communications reported a service disruption on Thursday. Windstream reported a fiber cut near Auburn. The post says phone calls made from a SNC landline phone to mobile device or a call from a mobile device to a SNC landline would not be completed until repairs are made. The interruption in service also includes from non SNC long-distance carriers.
NEBRASKA STATE
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
cdcgamingreports.com

Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups

Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
HASTINGS, NE
KETV.com

'Survival mode': Nebraska farmer talks dire drought situation

ELM CREEK, Neb. — “Survival mode” – that's how one central Nebraska farmer and congressional candidate describes the drought situation. David Else, a Democrat, is running for Nebraska's third congressional district. He's trying to salvage his crops as his field dries up. "This soil has no...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Raiders football takes on Holdrege

SIDNEY, Neb. — The Sidney Raiders kicked off their football season at home against the Holdrege Dusters Friday night. Sidney Junior Luke Holly started the game off strong for the Raiders with a 92 yard kick return touchdown. Holy scored two touchdowns in the first half. The Duster’s held...
HOLDREGE, NE
msn.com

These 3 Popular Nebraska State Parks Now Offer Fully Equipped Campsites

Forget everything you thought you knew about camping at Nebraska State Parks. Now, instead of dragging a tent along with you or renting a cabin, you can just reserve one of the fully equipped safari tents that are already set up and waiting for you. They’ve got furniture, heaters, fire pits, and even seating that gives you the perfect place to stargaze all night.
NEBRASKA STATE

