Do you recognize him? Ohio officials hope this clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (Video above: WFMJ, CNN) — Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have releasedimages of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man's partial skeletal remains were discovered on Sept. 10, 1987, near...
Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
Pennsylvania lawmakers looking for solution to replace state's crumbling bridges
The State Senate Transportation Committee met with PennDOT officials Wednesday in Pittsburgh to discuss different ideas to fix bridges across Pennsylvania, now that tolling is off the table. PennDOT planned to implement tolling on at least nine major bridges across the state, including the I-79 bridge in Bridgeville, in order...
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
Funeral held for Pitcairn man killed in crash involving off-duty Pennsylvania state trooper
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Mourners attended the funeral service Wednesday for a volunteer firefighter who died when a state trooper's vehicle rear-ended the firefighter's car at a red light. Both firefighter John Farally of Pitcairn and Trooper Tyler Strini were off duty and in their personal vehicles at the time of the crash. Farally's vehicle was stopped at a red light at Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
