Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
Funeral held for Pitcairn man killed in crash involving off-duty Pennsylvania state trooper

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Mourners attended the funeral service Wednesday for a volunteer firefighter who died when a state trooper's vehicle rear-ended the firefighter's car at a red light. Both firefighter John Farally of Pitcairn and Trooper Tyler Strini were off duty and in their personal vehicles at the time of the crash. Farally's vehicle was stopped at a red light at Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
