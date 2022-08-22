MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Mourners attended the funeral service Wednesday for a volunteer firefighter who died when a state trooper's vehicle rear-ended the firefighter's car at a red light. Both firefighter John Farally of Pitcairn and Trooper Tyler Strini were off duty and in their personal vehicles at the time of the crash. Farally's vehicle was stopped at a red light at Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17.

