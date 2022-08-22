Read full article on original website
Related
People
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Richard Simmons Thanks Fans for 'Kindness and Love' Days After Documentary on His Disappearance
Richard Simmons is popping back on social media to share his appreciation. On Wednesday, just days after the premiere of the TMZ documentary about the fitness icon's public disappearance, the 74-year-old thanked his fans for the love. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! . Love, Richard," wrote Simmons...
8 Of The Worst “Saying The Movie Title In The Movie” Moments, And 8 That Give Me Chills
"So that's it, huh? We're some kind of SUICIDE SQUAD?"
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Scott Patterson Shares an 'Infuriating' 'Gilmore Girls' Scene When His Body Was 'Treated Like an Object'
Scott Patterson wasn't always happy with his portrayal on. The actor called out one "objectifying" scene from season 3 scene, in which Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) commented on the "nice shape" of his character Luke's behind, on Tuesday's episode his I Am All In with Scott Patterson podcast.
Comments / 0