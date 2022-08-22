Read full article on original website
Related
2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue. The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
Disabled Florida woman found covered in feces, bugs; caretaker charged
A Florida woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Loxley Police search for missing man
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person. Deputies met […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
atmorenews.com
Atmore woman busted after trying to avoid road check
An Atmore woman was arrested August 13 and charged with felony drug possession and driving under the influence of alcohol after she reportedly tried to drive away from a Flomaton Police Department roadblock. Publish reports indicate that 38-year-old Fenetrias Lewis pulled up to the FPD checkpoint, which was conducted from...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
WEAR
Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
Fairhope Police: don’t buy gift cards to get relative out of jail
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police say no one should buy gift cards to get someone out of jail. According to a Facebook Post from Fairhope PD Sunday, the department has been getting several calls about an apparent scam. The post says a caller will claim a relative needs help to get out of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Escambia Co. Fire and Rescue respond to two separate RV fires on Saturday
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to two separate RV fires. ECFR said on Saturday, the first fire occurred at 9:19 a.m., at the 1500 block of Tommy Street. E6 arrived on the scene to a working fire to a RV. ECFR said they brought the incident under […]
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
WEAR
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
Pensacola morning radio anchor has passed away
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 92.3’s beloved morning anchor, Mark Jacobs, passed away after several months of battling pancreatitis. Jacobs started with the Cat Pak Morning Show in 2018. For his coverage of the terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola and Hurricane Sally, Mark received recognition from the Florida Broadcasters Association and […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi
15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
WPMI
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates
(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
Comments / 1