WVDOT seeking input on six-year transportation plan

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is hosting a virtual public workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for the public to review information on future federal transportation funding and projects for the next six years and provide comments on the Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The workshop will provide a venue for the public to ask questions and discuss the programs established in the Draft STIP with the project team.

Please visit the STIP website at https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/Programming/STIP/Pages/default.aspxany time during the workshop to access the virtual meeting.

The six-year Draft STIP covering federal fiscal years 2023 through 2028 was based upon information obtained from prior public workshop held on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Draft 2023-2028 STIP identifies planned programs and project investments over the six-year period to fund the operation, preservation, rehabilitation, and expansion of West Virginia’s highway and transit assets statewide with the revenue that is estimated to be available during the STIP period.

Each time the STIP is updated, the public is given the opportunity to participate in the transportation planning process. This public workshop will initiate the official 45-day public comment period for the adoption of the Draft 2023-2028 STIP. The public is encouraged to provide comments on the published STIP material located at the link above. The 45-day public comment period will conclude on October 15, 2022. Comments and questions can be submitted electronically via DOTSTIP@wv.gov or by mail to:

Mr. Chris Kinsey

Programming Division,

West Virginia Division of Highways,

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 650,

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. The WVDOT will consider, upon request, every request for reasonable accommodations to provide language interpretation for people with Limited English Proficiency and translations of written materials necessary to access project information.

Anyone requesting special services should contact the WV Civil Rights Compliance Division at (304) 558-3931as early as possible so that arrangements can be made. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice). Aquellas personas que no hablan inglés o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan llamando al (304) 558-3931.