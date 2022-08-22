Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
actionnews5.com
Officers deemed justified in 3 fatal 2021 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Friday that three law enforcement officers were justified in three separate fatal shootings from 2021. The first of the three shootings happened on August 16, 2021, where Antonio Jackson was shot and killed by a lieutenant with the Shelby...
actionnews5.com
One former police officer is using his old north Memphis high school to fight juvenile crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One former Memphis Police officer is using football to fight juvenile crime in the Bluff City. It’s a fight he’s been tackling for over three decades. Saturday morning, some future high school football players will hit the gridiron at Christian Brothers High School. It’s...
actionnews5.com
New Bail Bond Reforms Put in Place In Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice reform advocates say this is a time to celebrate, a new bail process is now in place in the Shelby County Court system, and thousands of people enter the doors at 201 Poplar every year. For some, they’re in and out in a manner...
actionnews5.com
20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars. The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm. On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested for 37 counts of identity theft, fraud over $260K
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing dozens of charges in connection to an identity theft and fraud case. Investigators say Lashawn Green was able to commit fraud through his management position at a temp agency called People Ready on Covington Pike. Green allegedly logged workers in and...
actionnews5.com
Man wanted for capital murder of a 2-year-old by West Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for capital murder of a 2-year-old and shooting the mother by West Memphis Police. Kylond Jackson is currently wanted for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Battery for the crimes on June 17, 2022. Related to a separate incident, Jackson also has warrants...
actionnews5.com
DA: Man stabbed himself while killing acquaintance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man, who stabbed himself, is charged with first-degree murder in killing of acquaintance. Investigators said that around 11 a.m. on April 16, Robinson visited the victim’s house in Orange Mound after stopping at an AutoZone store to buy two knives. According to the...
actionnews5.com
A week of closed doors: no update given from Shelby County Clerk’s Office on backlog status
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The office announced they would spend this last week closed to the public in order to address the mounting backlog they’ve faced for the last several months. For many familiar with the frustration, the narrative has been around car tag applications, but as the Greater...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office remains silent on if backlog is being addressed this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still been no word this week from newly reelected Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert on how her office is addressing its massive backlog of applications. They closed all county offices this week to do so, and the clerk’s office appears to be keeping that...
actionnews5.com
Homicide investigation underway at Midtown apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide at a Midtown apartment complex. Officers responded to a shooting Wednesday around 8 p.m. at the Belevedere Gardens Apartments where they found one victim. The person was rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased. No suspects are...
actionnews5.com
Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peppertree Apartments are still under daily observation because of two reports of collapsed walkways and a burned leasing office. Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge asked the Peppertree management and the City to develop a written temporary plan for the complex. This morning a progress report was...
actionnews5.com
One month after launch, Gov. Bill Lee says TN voucher program trial ‘success so far’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the state’s controversial Education Savings Account (ESA) trial program has been a success so far. The online portal launched one month ago, giving some Memphis and Nashville families money to send their children to private schools. The program’s trial was...
actionnews5.com
Driver involved in crash that killed 12-year-old to appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Driver involved in fatal crash that killed a child is due to appear in court Friday. Luciano Ramirez Perez, 34-year-old, is accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl with a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Winchester Road near the girl’s school around 3:30...
actionnews5.com
Two arrested, charged in string of East Memphis carjackings, robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman were arrested and charged for their participation in a string of carjackings that took place in the East Memphis area between Sunday and Monday. Late Sunday night, around 10:00 p.m., Memphis police responded to a carjacking call on Kelly Road, where the...
actionnews5.com
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
actionnews5.com
Pair arrested in ‘chop shop’ bust
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested two men they say were running a chop shop. Officers were called to a home on Evergreen Street on Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, they found two men taking parts off of cars. The men ran to...
actionnews5.com
Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
actionnews5.com
TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted Friday morning that his wife has cancer. Lee and his wife Maria Lee found out that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. Gov. Lee said this was unexpected news and her prognosis is good and it is treatable. “Maria and...
actionnews5.com
FBI: 4 suspects wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FBI Memphis Field Office is searching for multiple suspects wanted for the armed robbery of multiple Memphis businesses. The first robbery was on Jan. 11 around noon. Memphis police officers responded to an armed robbery call at Hertz Rental Car at 7438 Sonic Drive, according to the FBI.
