Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
Inaugural Civil Rights Conference happening in Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A historic conference in Jacksonville is currently taking place. The inaugural Civil Rights Conference started Thursday and runs until Saturday. Organizers said the event hopes to educate the community about national and local Civil Rights history, and bridge the historic and present day Civil Rights movements.
floridapolitics.com
Wayne Clark endorses Lakesha Burton for Jax Sheriff
Democrats may be consolidating ahead of November. A former candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff is endorsing runoff candidate Lakesha Burton. Democrat Wayne Clark is backing Burton, a “longtime friend” who finished second place overall in Tuesday’s first election for Sheriff — a functional Primary that winnowed the field from five to two candidates.
Sources: Ex-Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams returning to law enforcement
Former Sheriff Mike Williams will soon return to law enforcement in Jacksonville as head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional field office, according to multiple law enforcement and political sources. The seat is appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sources say the assignment is imminent. Williams stepped down...
New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29. Family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Troubled Jacksonville apartment complex declared public nuisance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has reported on issues at a troubled Eastside apartment complex for more than a decade, and on Thursday, the city of Jacksonville declared it a public nuisance. Now, the Downtown East Apartments, which were once known as the Franklin Arms Apartments, are being...
Patients say St. Vincents is firing staff, shutting down clinics and letting go of departments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in Jacksonville could soon have fewer health care options. Friday night, I’m digging into claims that could affect how and when you get seen by a doctor. I spoke with a patient at St. Vincent’s who says Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital is closing down clinics in areas that need them the most.
thejaxsonmag.com
A blast from the past: Paxson Shopping Center
Developed by Sam Morris Spevak, Paxson Shopping Center was one of Jacksonville’s early suburban plazas to challenge downtown as the city’s retail epicenter. After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea, Spevak returned to Jacksonville with his newlywed wife, Elaine, in 1951 and saw a market for new homes for returning veterans. They soon borrowed money to start a home-building project in North Jacksonville. Some years later, they noticed that consumerism was moving away from the downtown area and into the suburbs, providing more convenience for shoppers.
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Team Sideline highlights from games across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Florida High School Football season officially began Friday!. And so, too, does this year's season of SIDELINE 2022 on First Coast News. Join Sports Director Chris Porter, Sports Reporter Andrew Badillo and the entire First Coast News Team as they get you set for the 2022 season.
Jacksonville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fernandina Beach High School football team will have a game with Providence School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlantic Coast High School briefly on lockdown after social media shooting threat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Atlantic Coast High School alerted parents of a lockdown Friday morning in response to a social media threat. According to the principal, Dr. Michael George, the school went into lockdown a little before the bell when administration was made aware of a social media post from a student threatening to shoot up the school. Parents were notified via email just after when second period was supposed to start.
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families in Jacksonville on Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Friday and in the New Town neighborhood on Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would...
Ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal to remain in jail after no decision made on bond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No decision was made on whether to grant bond to ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal during a Thursday pre-trial hearing. The judge took arguments under consideration to release Dyal based on health issues, but will make a decision at another time. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
floridapolitics.com
Hispanic Chamber backs LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is backing Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the Jacksonville mayoral race. Cumber, one of what will soon be four Republican candidates in a crowded field, discussed her own family history in touting the endorsement. Cumber said, “It is an honor to have the...
School bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside injures 2 children, 1 adult
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children and one adult were rushed to a hospital Thursday after a school bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Officials said the crash happened on Duval Station and Starratt Roads sometime in the afternoon hours. At this time,...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2