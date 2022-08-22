SW Washington hopes to be recognized for growing wine grapes

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An area in Southwest Washington is hoping to be recognized by the U.S. government as an American Viticultural Area or AVA.

Both Napa valley and the Willamette Valley are areas famous for its wine. Now, the Southwest Washington Winery Association has applied to recognize an 2,100 square mile area as the Mount St. Helens AVA.

Roger Rezabek, the chair of the association, joined AM Extra to share more.

