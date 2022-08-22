Read full article on original website
The Last Page, Flour holding 6-course dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Last Page and Flour are teaming up for a six-course chef collaboration dinner. Two seatings are scheduled for 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Last Page.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
Looking for your thoughts on local issues for which you’d like to see polling: Letter from the Editor
We feel like we have a good handle on how this region feels through the thousands of responses each month to questions we put on the table through text messages, stories and podcasts. More than 1,550 people subscribe to text messages I send out each weekday morning about stories we...
Cleveland Scene
27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
As workers continue return to downtown Cleveland, they'll find a lunch landscape with many familiar spots, a host of newcomers that have opened since the pandemic began, and, sadly, some favorites that have since shuttered. There are plenty of great options whether you're in need of something quick or a sit-down affair, with sushi, tacos, subs, bowls, wraps and more to get you through your workday. Here are some of our favorites.
New designs for possible land bridge linking downtown to lakefront: Editorial Board Roundtable
An ambitious revamp of the Cleveland lakefront first floated last year by the Browns’ Jimmy and Dee Haslam may fly or fall based on finding a creative but affordable way to tie that reimagined lakefront to the rest of downtown. The proposals for how to do that offered earlier this year by the city of Cleveland -- that would disrupt East-West traffic, diverting Shoreway traffic through downtown and redoing exit ramps -- didn’t impress planners at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, who asked to see more alternatives, and for the city to seek public input into its ideas.
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Here’s where Chipotle is opening a new store in Northeast Ohio
The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details
It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
rejournals.com
Friedman Real Estate sells fully occupied strip center in Cleveland market
Friedman Real Estate recently sold the Lyndhurst Plaza, a fully occupied strip center in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Lyndhurst is in the Cleveland market. Friedman’s Steven Silverman and Ryan Wilner advised both parties in the transaction.
Deshaun Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry at national convention in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michelle Krause still grapples with the challenge of acknowledging she’s a massage therapist when she first meets someone, dreading their reaction or misguided comments even after 18 years in the profession. “It makes you not want to share, so I didn’t,” says the 52-year-old Krause, a...
clevelandmagazine.com
13 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Aug. 25-28
From bicycle fundraisers to ballet, football games to garlic festivals, there’s no shortage of fun this weekend in The Land. Returning Aug. 27, this Bike Cleveland fundraiser provides several routes for all skill levels — 10, 30 or 60 miles each — beginning and ending at the Cleveland Metroparks Beach House. Entry fees include a post-ride meal, as well as refreshments and snack mid-event. $10-$120, Aug. 27, 8 a.m., 7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, bikecleveland.org.
Fahrenheit’s Tremont building up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The building that houses Fahrenheit at 2417 Professor Ave. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is up for sale but should have little if any effect on restaurant owner Rocco Whalen, who had previously announced he was planning to move the restaurant to downtown Cleveland. Last year,...
$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?
The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
Week 2 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 2 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
No. 19 Riverside passes early-season test against No. 25 Aurora, 34-21
AURORA, Ohio — Riverside coach Dave Bors knew what he was getting into when he scheduled an early-season game against Aurora. In his time as coach at West Geauga he played the Greenmen and veteran coach Bob Mihalik every year, and he knew it was a well-respected program that would provide a barometer for his up-and-coming Beavers.
