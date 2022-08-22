Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces his choice for Cincinnati's new top administrator
CINCINNATI – After a national search, Mayor Aftab Pureval has selected a longtime city employee as his preferred choice to serve as Cincinnati’s next city manager. Mayor Aftab Pureval tapped Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long to serve as Cincinnati's next city manager. The vote requires a vote by...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky students react to loan forgiveness announcement
LEXINGTON, KY. — President Joe Biden announced the cancellation of the ten thousand dollars forgiveness loan and a final extension of student loan payments. “It’s just reached such a high point, a high number. It’s something that everyone experiences, so it’s a big problem that needs to be talked about and worked on,” O’Hearn said.
spectrumnews1.com
Badin athletes recognized as southwest Week 2 Scholar Athletes of the Week
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two student athletes from Badin High School were recognized as the southwest region’s Week 2 Scholar Athletes of the Week for their accomplishments. JJ Even plays boys soccer and boys volleyball at Stephen T. Badin High School. Besides being a soccer captain, Even also is...
spectrumnews1.com
Expert weighs in on student loan forgiveness for Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, Dr. Keyimani Alford, who serves on Gov. Tony Evers’ task force on student debt, weighs in on the positives and the potential pitfalls. “I do think the plan is a step in the right...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati Public Schools parents voice concerns around bus delays
CINCINNATI — As the school year resumes across Ohio, some school districts said they are still struggling to find enough bus drivers. For Cincinnati Public Schools, the shortage is leading to late starts and possibly missed days of class. What You Need To Know. Parents of Cincinnati Public School...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's Fish & Wildlife department fishing for new conservation officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are coming to the end of the boating season and the beginning of the hunting season here in the Commonwealth. In turn, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is searching for new conservation officers. What You Need To Know. Kentucky Department of Fish...
spectrumnews1.com
College student, financial aid directors react to Biden's student loan plan
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of former and current college students in Wisconsin could see thousands of dollars in student loans forgiven as a part of President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan announcement. This possibly includes Josephine Bieker, who spent her afternoon studying in Catalano Square in Milwaukee. As a...
spectrumnews1.com
A push for women's rights and to say no to Amendment 2
FLORENCE, Ky. — Gail McAdams and others gathered Friday night, on Women’s Equality Day. McAdams is a former educator and said Aug. 26, 1920, was the day women gained the right to vote. “I’m calling the 19th amendment today ‘the unfinished revolution,’ and that we’re here to finish...
spectrumnews1.com
Badin HS football creates a bond for this family
HAMILTON, Ohio — After Badin High School's state championship runner-up season, all eyes are on the prize for 2022. That quest continues Friday evening as Badin (1-0) looks to stay undefeated against the St. Francis DeSales Stallions in the Rams' home opener, which is the OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 at 7 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
spectrumnews1.com
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
spectrumnews1.com
After a nearly two-year battle, an Ohio family finally brings son home from hospital with the help of home care nurses
CINCINNATI — A few months ago, Spectrum News 1 shared the story of Amir Keys, a baby boy, who because of medical conditions, has been in the hospital for nearly two years because of an in-home nursing shortage. But thanks to some extra help, Amir is now embarking on a new chapter.
spectrumnews1.com
Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Spectrum celebrates Broadband network expansion in Vilas County
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Nearly 700 homes and businesses in rural Vilas County will now have access to high-speed broadband as part of Spectrum’s public-private investment with the Wisconsin Broadband Expansion Grant Program. On Thursday, Spectrum joined state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, state Rep. Rob Swearingen and community leaders...
spectrumnews1.com
Endangered monarch butterflies fly through Ohio on migration route
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — As the center manager at the North Chagrin Nature Center, Bethany Majeski said she spends her days caring for the animals and insects that call her facility home. “I just grabbed a common milkweed leaf here to feed our very hungry caterpillar,” Majeski said, as...
spectrumnews1.com
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky woman pleads guilty to felony charges related to Jan. 6 breach
WASHINGTON — Shelly Stallings of Morganfield, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Wednesday to resisting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and other charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. In a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Stallings and three others, sprayed pepper spray...
