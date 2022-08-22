Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
kjluradio.com
Mother of seven life flighted from scene of head-on crash with semi, four children seriously injured in Gasconade County
Eight people from the southwest Missouri town of Neosho are injured, five seriously injured, when their van drives into the path of an oncoming semi in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashlee Nelson, 36, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday morning just southwest of Hermann when she crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer driven by an Illinois man.
kjluradio.com
Texas County man seriously injured in crash involving Amish buggy
A Texas County man is seriously injured when a truck hits an Amish buggy near Summersville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alvin Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was traveling in an animal-drawn buggy on Highway KK, seven miles north of Summersville, Thursday morning, when the accident occurred. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Hartshorn in a pickup truck struck the buggy. Shetler was flown to a hospital in Springfield.
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Woman Receives Serious Injuries in Jefferson County Motorcycle Crash
(Jefferson County) A woman from Festus has serious injuries after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on ‘Y’ Highway, south of Branch Road when 50-year-old Jennifer Plass failed to make a curve on her Honda Rebel. The...
kfmo.com
Madison County Traffic Accident
(Madison County, MO) A Poplar Bluff woman, 50 year old Patricia R. Garza, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a traffic accident in Madison county Tuesday afternoon. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the crash happened at 4:07 pm as a car driven by 50 year old Rushell K. Lazlaier attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at Cherokee Pass. Garza's car was going north on 67 when Lazlaier attempted to cross the highway and the two vehicles collided. Garza received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Lazlaier was not injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
MoDOT ramp project north of Jefferson City finishes one week early
MoDOT announces some good news for motorists trying to get into Jefferson City from the Columbia area. The southbound exit ramp from Highway 63 to westbound Highway 54 has been closed since Wednesday, August 17 for MoDOT crews to repair the ramp’s driving surface. The project was originally supposed to take two weeks, but MoDOT announced Thursday that the job was completed early.
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
Jefferson County woman dies after her car hits a tree
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver is dead after colliding with a tree in Jefferson County. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal one-person crash on August 23 at around 12:30 a.m. on Brynes Mill Road north of Cedar Lane. Chelsey M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs, Missouri,lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
kjluradio.com
Business displayed by structure fire in Jefferson City
One business is displaced after a structure fire in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Hyde Park Road just after 6:30 last night. When they arrived, they found a storage shed on fire behind the main building, with the fire heading into the attic of the main building. Crews quickly brought the fire under control, keeping it from spreading to next-door suites.
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
kjluradio.com
Cole County judge files extradition order to have Jefferson City man returned home to face parental kidnapping charge
Paperwork is filed to return a Jefferson City man to Missouri to face a charge of parental kidnapping. Thomas Chee, 54, is accused of taking his three-year-old daughter from her daycare, then heading west without the mother’s knowledge. The woman contacted police after she tried unsuccessfully for hours to make phone contact with Chee. He and the child were found the following day in Utah. The child was unharmed.
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan man dies in crash on Hwy. 185
A Sullivan man was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 185 in rural Franklin County on Aug. 16. David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was westbound near Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:45 p.m., when he lost control of the 2006 Mercury Milan he was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hoss crossed the center line, striking the front of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 83-year-old Robert Smith, of Sullivan. Smith and passenger Linda Busse, 70, were transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist with minor injuries.
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
Comments / 0