Pleasantville, NJ

msn.com

Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old

A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
VINELAND, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
City
Pleasantville, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Crime & Safety
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Found Safe: Philly Police Locate 2-Year-Old Reported Missing in Stolen Car

After about an hourlong search, Philadelphia police located a toddler who was sleeping inside a car while it was stolen out of Germantown Thursday evening. Officers found the 2-year-old boy walking near 17th and Courtland Streets after receiving a report of a child that fit the description of the missing toddler, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Public Safety
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Philadelphia man killed in Atlantic City shooting

A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and killed early Thursday in Atlantic City, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunfire detection system shortly after midnight near the 1300 Block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. At the scene, officers...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Linwood man gets maximum sentence for fatally injuring his dog

MAYS LANDING – Following a guilty plea to third-degree animal cruelty, Kyle Blythe, 24, of Linwood was sentenced Aug. 24, to 364 days in the Atlantic County Jail and five years of probation following his release. Blythe was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the...
LINWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death

A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
LINWOOD, NJ
