Golden Eagle Battery has a new home!!

ABOUT US

OUR VISION

We want to preserve this world for future generations to come. Since 1987 we have been striving for this through recycling. Through this, we are able to provide our community with quality products 60% less than a new product. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

OUR GOAL

We want to provide our community with quality products and customer service at affordable prices.

WHAT WE DO

We buy scrap batteries and recondition them, first and foremost, to help the environment. Secondly, we then pass the savings onto our customers by reducing the cost of batteries by as much as 60%! With the batteries that are damaged or cannot be reconditioned for various reasons, we wrap and package them according to DOT and environmental standards and dispose of them responsibly to one of our breakdown facilities here in the United States.

Golden Eagle Battery has been delivering the best in New & Reconditioned Batteries for over 30 years in the Alvin Area. We carry automotive, golf, motorcycle, marine, and commercial-sized batteries. We carry Top Brands such as Continental, Trojan, and Optima. We also offer a variety of Reconditioned Batteries.

Continental Batteries has been a family-owned business since 1932. We have been taking care of your battery needs with family pride for three generations. At Continental Batteries, we’re proud of our heritage and we work hard to keep you satisfied. We keep New Continental Automotive, Marine, Golf, Lawn, & Commercial sized batteries in stock.

RoyPow (USA) Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology leader in lithium battery R&D and manufacturing. With more than 20 years of combined experience in battery technology, RoyPow TECHNOLOGY is proud to offer you professional battery system solutions for LSV (low-speed vehicle) including Golf Carts, AGV (automated guided vehicle), Forklift, Energy Storage etc.

Founded in 1925 by George Godber and Carl Speer, Trojan Battery Company is the world’s leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries. From deep-cycle flooded batteries to deep-cycle AGM and gel batteries, Trojan has shaped the world of deep-cycle battery technology with more than over 90 years of battery manufacturing experience. We carry Trojan 6,8,12 volt flooded cells in stock, AGM batteries can be quickly ordered too!

ODYSSEY® batteries are manufactured by EnerSys Energy Products Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of EnerSys. EnerSys® is a global leader in stored energy solutions for automotive, military, and industrial applications. With manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, sales and service locations throughout the world, and over 100 years of battery experience, EnerSys is a powerful partner for automotive, marine, heavy-duty equipment, and Powersports service and parts providers. ODYSSEY batteries are manufactured to strict quality standards in two facilities globally: Warrensburg, Missouri USA, and Newport, Wales United Kingdom.

If you’re looking for pure power, look no further. OPTIMA® batteries deliver the long-lasting, unsurpassed performance that today’s auto professionals and enthusiasts demand. Our unique SPIRALCELL TECHNOLOGY® and PUREFLOW TECHNOLOGY™ give OPTIMA batteries over 15 times more vibration resistance and increased cycle life compared to traditional batteries. And every OPTIMA battery is NON-SPILLABLE and maintenance-free for absolute peace of mind.

Bright Way Group is a worldwide distributor of Power sport Batteries. BWG is committed to superior quality & service. With over 60 years of combined service is a leader among power sports batteries. We carry a wide selection of BWG batteries to fit all your power sport vehicle needs.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Mon: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Tue: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Wed: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Thu: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Fri: 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Sat: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

ADDRESS

20019 E HWY 6 ALVIN, TX 77511

MAILING ADDRESS

PO BOX 1823 ALVIN, TX 77512

office@goldeneagleservices.com

281-331-9400

