The Daily Money: The job recovery's gender gap, and the higher cost of tailgating

August is almost over, which not only means we're closer to fall, but the start of the football season. Of course, leave it to inflation to try and put a damper on a popular ritual taking place before every kickoff you attend in person.

The cost of tailgating is expected to increase "substantially" this year , according to a report from Wells Fargo, citing higher travel costs because of gas prices, and the rising cost of food. No word on whether team-themed face paint is affected.

One possible alternative, experts suggest: Root, root, root for the home team from your couch.

Jobs recovery exposes another gender gap

The U.S. has officially recovered all 22 million jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's just one problem: While men have recouped all vanished jobs and topped their February 2020 level by 132,000 in July, the Labor Department found women still fell short of regaining all jobs lost during the pandemic . Experts say a big reason is industries that employ more women – such as leisure, hospitality and education – are still struggling to rebound.

Want to volunteer? You could offer to help seniors prepare their taxes .

That's an expensive ride. A cherry-red 1955 Ferrari driven by racing legends sells for $22 million .

Walmart expands abortion coverage. Retailer said it will cover employees when there are health risks, cases of rape .

London calling? If you plan to travel across the pond, here's how to avoid the crowds .

Having printer troubles? Follow these tips to help it run smoothly .

McDonald's is testing out a version of its signature Big Mac which will replace those classic two all-beef patties with chicken . Select Miami-area restaurants will offer the sandwich after a successful test run in the United Kingdom. Depending on how testing goes, the chicken Big Mac could end up on menus nationwide. And don't worry: It will still have special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun .

