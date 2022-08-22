ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man Shot In Foot During Baltimore Shooting

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A man is recovering after being shot in the foot in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say.

Officers responded to a shooting report shortly before 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 in the 1000 block of North Milton Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

The 31-year-old victim was later found on the 2500 block of East Hoffman Street, investigators said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastern District detectives are investigating this incident and have asked anyone with information to call 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

