Nicholas County, WV

wchstv.com

Four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases rise about 200

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose about 200. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following deaths: an 81-year-old woman from Tyler County, a 76-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old woman from Wayne County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Mother faces charges after alleged Kanawha abduction

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:56 a.m. 8/27/22. A mother has been jailed on child concealment and domestic battery charges following an AMBER Alert and reported abduction. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was booked Saturday morning at the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators said the child,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Longtime Jackson County public servant dies

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Wayne, WV
City
Mason, WV
State
Wyoming State
City
Man, WV
City
Logan, WV
County
Nicholas County, WV
Nicholas County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Nicholas County man indicted on charges linked to ginseng

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Nicholas County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Columbus, Ohio, after he was accused of illegally acquiring Ohio ginseng. Tony Lee Coffman, 59, of Birch River was indicted on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Person
Pocahontas
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
CARS
WBOY

UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash

PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill. Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 over the Skitter Creek Bridge. During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
wvexplorer.com

Winona, WV, from Garvey House

The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
WINONA, WV
WVNS

13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
lootpress.com

Teen student arrested on terroristic threat charge

SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenager was taken into custody Friday evening after threatening potentially lethal violence against fellow students. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that deputies were called regarding threats made by a 14 year old juvenile to “shoot up” Shady Spring High School.
SHADY SPRING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
