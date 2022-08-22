Read full article on original website
Related
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchstv.com
Four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases rise about 200
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose about 200. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following deaths: an 81-year-old woman from Tyler County, a 76-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old woman from Wayne County.
wchstv.com
Mother faces charges after alleged Kanawha abduction
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:56 a.m. 8/27/22. A mother has been jailed on child concealment and domestic battery charges following an AMBER Alert and reported abduction. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was booked Saturday morning at the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators said the child,...
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Nicholas County man indicted on charges linked to ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Nicholas County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Columbus, Ohio, after he was accused of illegally acquiring Ohio ginseng. Tony Lee Coffman, 59, of Birch River was indicted on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally...
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
wchstv.com
W.Va. COVID hospitalizations dip under 300; seven new virus-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations dipped under 300 in West Virginia on Friday, while state officials reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths and a rise in active virus cases. Ad. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed 299 patients being treated for the virus - a decline of...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest
BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
CARS・
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
wchstv.com
Loved ones look for answers after burial plot mistakes at Kanawha County cemetery
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kathleen Ciappina's daughter was buried at Montgomery Memorial Park in Kanawha County in July, but not in the plot she should have been. "Of course, right away I saw it was the wrong spot for her to be in," Ciappina said. "But what am I going to say at that point? I'm going to make a scene the day we are burying her? No."
wchstv.com
'This community is sick of it,' Charleston mayor says after West Side shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston’s mayor expressed frustration after two shootings on the West Side on Friday, saying she, the community and police are “sick of it” and the same people being arrested repeatedly. “The shootings that happened today — this community is sick of it,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Kanawha deputies respond to apparent accidental fatal shooting in Sissonville
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man has died of an apparent accidental shooting in Sissonville. Deputies were at the scene late Friday morning on Second Creek Road. Metro 911 reported the incident about 10:40 a.m. Deputies said the man who died was 48 years...
WBOY
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill. Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 over the Skitter Creek Bridge. During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier.
Metro News
Highlights: Lincoln rolls at Braxton County, 68-20
FLATWOODS, W.Va. — Highlights from Lincoln’s 68-20 win at Braxton County. (Highlights courtesy of ‘Braxton Live’)
wvexplorer.com
Winona, WV, from Garvey House
The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Woman accused of holding her 5-year-old in busy street while she tried to fight people
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a mother was charged after she was accused of holding her 5-year-old child in the middle of a busy street while the woman was trying to fight people. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was arrested after police responded Thursday to...
13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
lootpress.com
Teen student arrested on terroristic threat charge
SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenager was taken into custody Friday evening after threatening potentially lethal violence against fellow students. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that deputies were called regarding threats made by a 14 year old juvenile to “shoot up” Shady Spring High School.
Missing teen sought in Kanawha County
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
Comments / 1