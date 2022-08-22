ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

navarrocountygazette.com

Navarro County Tire Day Takes Place Sept. 2

Have some tires you have need to dispose of? This year’s Navarro County Tire Day will be held 8 a.m. to noon (or until trailers are full), Friday Sept. 2 at the Navarro County Youth Expo, located at 4021 W, 4021 E. State Hwy 22, in Corsicana. Cost:. Passenger...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

100 West 2023 Residency Application Deadline Approaches

100 West – Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency advances the production and presentation of new work and ideas by a national and international community of artists and writers by providing an arena of generous support and historic space fifty miles south of Dallas, Texas. Two-month, funded residencies span Winter,...
CORSICANA, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Major highway closure in Arlington could cause traffic headaches for sports fans

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A major highway in the metroplex will be partially shut down Friday night, potentially impacting the thousands of fans going to either the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games in Arlington.The southbound lanes of SH360 near I-30, east of the stadiums, will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. for bridge construction.The closure will extend from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard."There will be a detour," said Val Lopez with TxDOT. "It does flow relatively well, but you're probably better off taking alternate routes."The good news is that the northbound lanes of 360 will remain open...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Two dead after crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning. Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.
WARD COUNTY, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Review | Film: Corsicana

For years now, Corsicana has been a growing landscape for cinema. Through the guidance of Robert Johnson and Amber McNutt, film productions have become a common sight in town. The rolling of cameras and the hum of sound equipment have become as much a part of the daily landscape as seeing the occasional celebrity sighting around Navarro County.
CORSICANA, TX
tmpresale.com

Trill Fests event in Irving, TX Nov 25, 2022 – presale code

We have the Trill Fest presale password: During this limited time presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to buy event tickets before the public!!!. You might not get another opportunity to see Trill Fest’s event in Irving, TX. Here are the Trill Fest event details:. Onsale to General...
KETK / FOX51 News

Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County

*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX

