navarrocountygazette.com
Navarro County Tire Day Takes Place Sept. 2
Have some tires you have need to dispose of? This year’s Navarro County Tire Day will be held 8 a.m. to noon (or until trailers are full), Friday Sept. 2 at the Navarro County Youth Expo, located at 4021 W, 4021 E. State Hwy 22, in Corsicana. Cost:. Passenger...
navarrocountygazette.com
100 West 2023 Residency Application Deadline Approaches
100 West – Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency advances the production and presentation of new work and ideas by a national and international community of artists and writers by providing an arena of generous support and historic space fifty miles south of Dallas, Texas. Two-month, funded residencies span Winter,...
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
After Catastrophic Rainfall, East Dallas Apartment Tenants Claim Developer is Refusing to Address Flooding
Tenants of a Lower Greenville complex say Monday’s rainfall damaged apartments and the developer is not assuming responsibility. Tenants of an apartment complex in Dallas’ Lower Greenville say the developer and property manager are trying to not compensate anyone for damages related to Monday’s flooding. The ELE...
WFAA
City of Dallas approves racial equity plan, residents share concerns
"We need where we can be on the same page as North Dallas, Garland, or Richardson or Cedar Hill. You know we need to be on the same page," said Rayella Boyd.
Arlington police negotiate largest single-year pay raise in city history
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Association announced Tuesday they negotiated the largest single-year pay raise for the Arlington Police Department in the city’s history. A press release from the APA stated next fiscal year, beginning mid-September, the department will see an 8% pay raise, which is more...
Major highway closure in Arlington could cause traffic headaches for sports fans
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A major highway in the metroplex will be partially shut down Friday night, potentially impacting the thousands of fans going to either the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games in Arlington.The southbound lanes of SH360 near I-30, east of the stadiums, will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. for bridge construction.The closure will extend from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard."There will be a detour," said Val Lopez with TxDOT. "It does flow relatively well, but you're probably better off taking alternate routes."The good news is that the northbound lanes of 360 will remain open...
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
cbs7.com
Two dead after crash in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning. Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox4news.com
2 arrested in connection to shooting on Santa Fe Trail that injured Dallas artist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men who they say shot a jogger on the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month. Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were arrested on August 18 and are currently in the Dallas County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Woman Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Arlington (Arlington, TX)
An unidentified woman riding on a bicycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Wednesday on an Arlington street, authorities said Thursday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
navarrocountygazette.com
Review | Film: Corsicana
For years now, Corsicana has been a growing landscape for cinema. Through the guidance of Robert Johnson and Amber McNutt, film productions have become a common sight in town. The rolling of cameras and the hum of sound equipment have become as much a part of the daily landscape as seeing the occasional celebrity sighting around Navarro County.
tmpresale.com
Trill Fests event in Irving, TX Nov 25, 2022 – presale code
We have the Trill Fest presale password: During this limited time presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to buy event tickets before the public!!!. You might not get another opportunity to see Trill Fest’s event in Irving, TX. Here are the Trill Fest event details:. Onsale to General...
Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County
*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
fox4news.com
Drivers stranded on flooded streets in Downtown Dallas
The streets of Downtown Dallas were littered with paper and debris early Monday morning. It turns out, that was from flooding overnight.
Grand Prairie Water System issues boil order
All customers on the system should boil their water before consuming until further notice. A drop in pressure triggered the order.
tpr.org
Flash flood and flood watches now cover the Hill Country and San Antonio this week
A cold front pushing through this week will trigger showers in its advance and in its wake. The National Weather Service said some heavy rains could be quickly dumped in some spots of San Antonio and the Hill Country over the next couple of days. While drought persists across the...
Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’
A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
