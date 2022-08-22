Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech signs athletic director to 8-year extension
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 26) that it has signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt to an eight-year extension through the 2029-30 season. “I want to thank President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for their continued support and confidence in the upward trajectory of our entire athletics department,” said Hocutt. “Our momentum and alignment towards excellence has never been stronger, and our best days are ahead of us.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class. This program provides leadership development and opportunities to learn about the many facets of Lubbock in an atmosphere that encourages team bonding resulting in professional and personal friendships that last a lifetime.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosting State of the Texas Tech University System Luncheon on Sept. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 29. The event, presented by FirstBank & Trust, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, 2322 Mac Davis Lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Ukrainian Student overcomes obstacles to attend Wayland Baptist
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Wayland Baptist University announced that a student from Ukraine made the difficult journey to Plainview in order to attend classes at the university for the fall 2022 semester. Mariia Syzonekno’s from Dnipro, Ukraine will attend Wayland Baptist University as a freshman for the...
everythinglubbock.com
Play Street Museum encourages education while learning
LUBBOCK, Texas—Your kids will have fun imagining and pretending in the Play Street Museum town square or exploring the many interactive exhibits and kids activities in the educational play space. Adults are welcome to join in on the adventure, or sit back and relax while their children discover a world that is just their size in an interactive children’s museum. Visit their website to register for a playtime, event or party at psmlubbock.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Area United Way’s 2022 Annual Campaign now underway
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2022 Annual Campaign [Thursday] with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The money contributed to the campaign goes toward helping more than 137,000 people receive support annually from United Way’s Community Partners. At [Thursday’s]...
everythinglubbock.com
Idalou Harvest: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Idalou Harvest. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Lt. Gov. candidate Mike Collier made appearance in Lubbock for Q&A meeting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Mike Collier attended a Pastors for Texas Children event for a question-and-answer session for Lt. Governor front runners. “In recent polling, there was a five-point spread between Democratic challenger Mike Collier and incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, making the two of them front-runners,” a press release said. “Collier has confirmed that he will attend both meetings.”
everythinglubbock.com
Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team shares updates in our Real Estate segment
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. Bottom line, it is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
everythinglubbock.com
Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: August 25th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds NE→SE 8-12 MPH. We will keep a few clouds around the region tonight with calm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
It’s Thirsty Thursday with Sonic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Ever wonder how Sonic knows how many drink combinations they offer? They are sure to have a cold or hot drink for your taste buds. Plus, they offer a full menu of fresh and hot food from breakfast to after school snacks to lunch and dinner. The Sonic app offers deals for everyone.
everythinglubbock.com
Weekend Happenings has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
everythinglubbock.com
Wish Wednesday: It’s almost performance time for the celebrity dancers
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Waltzing for Wishes gala is Saturday night. Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich and KAMC’s Ryan Chandler, along with four other celebrity dancers, will take the stage to entertain the crowd. They’ve been practicing for...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police Department to host 2022 Explorer Post Open House on Sept. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department Explorer Post is a program designed to give young people an idea of what it is like to be a police officer. The program provides career orientation experiences, leadership opportunities, and community service activities. The primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible citizens of their communities and the nation.
everythinglubbock.com
Cities on the South Plains experience issues with phone lines
BROWNFIELD, Texas— The City of Brownfield and several other towns on the South Plains announced on Thursday they were suffering from down phone lines. In a social media post, the city of Brownfield said the phone lines for its police department were out of service. It provided an alternative phone number for individuals to call until the issue was resolved.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: August 26th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 92°. Isolated storms northwest. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A stray shower or storm will remain possible before sunset...
everythinglubbock.com
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
everythinglubbock.com
All The Goods & Things by Jen has home décor, furniture and more
LUBBOCK, Texas— All The Goods & Things by Jen offers in person and online shopping, consignment, custom painting and more. With more than 4,000 square feet of shopping space an thousands of items in stock, Jen has something for your style. Find out more on FB: All the Goods & Things by Jen.
Comments / 0