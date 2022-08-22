State Police respond to morning crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes are back open after a 3-vehicle crash on I-57 in Champaign County.

In a news release, troopers stated they responded to the northbound lanes between the Savoy and Curtis Road exits around 7 a.m. Monday. It caused a traffic back-up for a few hours.

There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.