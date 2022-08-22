A new ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) store is on the horizon for Buxton, to replace the current store located in the Osprey Shopping Center. The original store, which opened in 1987 and was the first ABC store on Hatteras Island, has simply become too small for the island community, which has boomed over the past 35 years or so, while the store’s space has remained the same.

BUXTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO