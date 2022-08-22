Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Updates on the at-risk oceanfront homes in Rodanthe are the focus of public meeting
National Parks of Eastern N.C. Superintendent David Hallac provided updates on the problematic and endangered oceanfront homes in Rodanthe at a well-attended public meeting at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building on Wednesday night, August 24. In the past two years, four homes along a severely eroded stretch of shoreline in Rodanthe...
islandfreepress.org
South Point on Ocracoke reopens, and more National Seashore updates for the week of Aug. 25
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) announced several recent updates and news items related to recreational activities and seashore conditions on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. News items and events related to the National Seashore for the week of August 25 include the following:. Seashore Updates. On Aug. 23, the National...
islandfreepress.org
Applications now open for the community conservation assistance program
The Dare Soil & Water Conservation District has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP). The CCAP is a voluntary, incentive-based program designed to improve water quality through the installation of various best management practices (BMPs) on urban, suburban and rural lands that are not directly involved with agricultural production.
islandfreepress.org
RWS Civic Association reviews accomplishments and eyes new events for next year at annual meeting
Association members and attendees at Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association Annual Meeting enjoyed a year in review of the Civic Associations’ accomplishments of the past year and the goals for the upcoming year. Over 30 attendees enjoyed the pre-meeting social & meeting held at the Rodanthe Community Center. Accomplishments of the...
islandfreepress.org
New Frisco Native American Museum exhibit nearing completion
A new and improved exhibit on the tribes of the Outer Banks at the Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center (FNAM) is nearing completion, and is expected to open to the public soon, per an August 24 update from FNAM. “We can’t wait for you to come and...
islandfreepress.org
New ABC store coming to Buxton
A new ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) store is on the horizon for Buxton, to replace the current store located in the Osprey Shopping Center. The original store, which opened in 1987 and was the first ABC store on Hatteras Island, has simply become too small for the island community, which has boomed over the past 35 years or so, while the store’s space has remained the same.
islandfreepress.org
Rosemary Howell Fielder
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Rosemary Howell Fielder, 86, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Suffolk, VA on December 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Mary Louise Harry Howell and Charlie W. Howell, Jr. An avid...
islandfreepress.org
Surf and Sounds Chamber Music Series coming to Buxton August 25
The concert will be hosted by the Hatteras Secondary School in Buxton. The program will feature Mozart’s Oboe Quartet in F and selections from his Divertimento for string trio, and Benjamin Britten’s ‘Phantasy’ for Oboe quartet. This concert is free and open to the public (and air conditioned).
islandfreepress.org
Ocracoke to get Catholic chapel
Ocracoke has two churches, the Life Saving Church on Lighthouse Road and the Ocracoke United Methodist Church on School Road. These are Protestant churches. Although there has never been a Roman Catholic church on the island, masses have been held at various times over the years. That will soon change...
