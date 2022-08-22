Read full article on original website
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class. This program provides leadership development and opportunities to learn about the many facets of Lubbock in an atmosphere that encourages team bonding resulting in professional and personal friendships that last a lifetime.
Lubbock Area United Way’s 2022 Annual Campaign now underway
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2022 Annual Campaign [Thursday] with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The money contributed to the campaign goes toward helping more than 137,000 people receive support annually from United Way’s Community Partners. At [Thursday’s]...
Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
Idalou Harvest: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Idalou Harvest. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosting State of the Texas Tech University System Luncheon on Sept. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 29. The event, presented by FirstBank & Trust, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, 2322 Mac Davis Lane.
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
Several trees vandalized at McCullough Park in Lubbock, city officials said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks and Recreation received a tip Thursday evening about several trees at McCullough Park that were vandalized with what they believe could have been an ax. “It’s like a kick in the gut,” said Rob Lee, Parks and Rec volunteer who helped plant the trees....
Lt. Gov. candidate Mike Collier made appearance in Lubbock for Q&A meeting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Mike Collier attended a Pastors for Texas Children event for a question-and-answer session for Lt. Governor front runners. “In recent polling, there was a five-point spread between Democratic challenger Mike Collier and incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, making the two of them front-runners,” a press release said. “Collier has confirmed that he will attend both meetings.”
Cities on the South Plains experience issues with phone lines
BROWNFIELD, Texas— The City of Brownfield and several other towns on the South Plains announced on Thursday they were suffering from down phone lines. In a social media post, the city of Brownfield said the phone lines for its police department were out of service. It provided an alternative phone number for individuals to call until the issue was resolved.
Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team shares updates in our Real Estate segment
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. Bottom line, it is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
Play Street Museum encourages education while learning
LUBBOCK, Texas—Your kids will have fun imagining and pretending in the Play Street Museum town square or exploring the many interactive exhibits and kids activities in the educational play space. Adults are welcome to join in on the adventure, or sit back and relax while their children discover a world that is just their size in an interactive children’s museum. Visit their website to register for a playtime, event or party at psmlubbock.com.
Texas Tech signs athletic director to 8-year extension
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 26) that it has signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt to an eight-year extension through the 2029-30 season. “I want to thank President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for their continued support and confidence in the upward trajectory of our entire athletics department,” said Hocutt. “Our momentum and alignment towards excellence has never been stronger, and our best days are ahead of us.
Deputy called to retrieve pig from Levelland campus
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sheriff’s Deputy for the Hockley County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a pig outside the Levelland Academic Beginnings Center. In a social a media post, HCSO said Deputy Martinez was out serving civil process papers when the call came in about a pig wondering the ABC campus.
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers for the 2022 blitz build
LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hopes to build three houses in 12 days, beginning September 5. Planning is underway, and they need volunteers to build these future homes for families. To volunteer visit the website.
R&M Vinyl offers custom cups, shirts, keychains and more
LUBBOCK, Texas— Family-owned R&M Vinyl provides Lubbock and surrounding communities with vinyl needs. They offer adhesive, iron-on, stencil, transfer tape and more. To place a custom order, visit the website.
It’s Thirsty Thursday with Sonic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Ever wonder how Sonic knows how many drink combinations they offer? They are sure to have a cold or hot drink for your taste buds. Plus, they offer a full menu of fresh and hot food from breakfast to after school snacks to lunch and dinner. The Sonic app offers deals for everyone.
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: August 25th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds NE→SE 8-12 MPH. We will keep a few clouds around the region tonight with calm...
Weekend Happenings has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
Visit South Plains Mall and Bubba’s 33 to donate to Children’s Home Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains Mall and Bubba’s 33 are teaming up to raise money for the Children’s Home Lubbock. You can bring gently used denim and drop it off at the mall Saturday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can also visit Bubba’s 33 for Dine to Donate on Tuesday, August 30.
